

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Parcel locker operator InPost S.A. (INPST.NX) announced on Tuesday that shareholder Bidco would exercise its squeeze-out rights to acquire the remaining shares of the company after securing approximately 98.49% of its share capital through takeover offer.



Bidco said it held 492.40 million shares, representing about 98.49% of InPost's issued and outstanding share capital following completion of the offer.



The company said Bidco would acquire the remaining 7.53 million shares at 15.60 euros per share, the same price offered under the tender offer.



Ownership of the remaining shares will transfer on November 19, 2026, against aggregate consideration of approximately 117.39 million euros, the company said.



InPost shares were delisted from Euronext Amsterdam on October 23, 2026, following completion of the offer and Bidco's ownership exceeding 95% of the company's shares.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News