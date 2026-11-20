

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced positive Phase 4 STAR study results showing that TREMFYA (guselkumab) significantly improved axial symptoms and MRI-assessed inflammation in adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA).



At Week 24, TREMFYA demonstrated greater improvements in BASDAI scores and more than twice the reduction in sacroiliac joint inflammation compared with placebo. The study also showed improvements in spinal pain and stiffness, with no new safety signals identified.



JNJ closed Thursday down 2.04% at $267.14. In the pre-market, the stock is at $269.00, up 0.74%.



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