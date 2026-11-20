Regina, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2026) - Above Food Ingredients Inc. (OTC: ABVEF) ("Above" or the "Company") announces today that its Business Combination Agreement with Palm Global Technologies Limited, UK ("Palm Global") dated May 16, 2025 (the "BCA"), and the related letter agreement dated December 31, 2025, have been discontinued. The proposed reverse merger between the Company and Palm Global will not proceed.

The BCA is not moving forward because Palm Global was unable to complete the due diligence required. Despite repeated requests, the Company did not receive evidence of those transfers, and without that verification the transaction could not proceed. No termination fee is payable by the Company.

Above Food continues to maintain the good relationship with all preferred partners like Promax Investments ("Promax") regarding potential opportunities to cooperate going forward.

The Company is also pursuing repayment of the amounts it advanced to Palm Global in connection with the transaction.

"We pursued this transaction in good faith, but we could not proceed without being able to complete the due diligence," said Lionel Kambeitz, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Above Food. "We value our relationship with preferred partners and look forward to our continuing discussions as we focus on our core agriculture and food security business."

The Company's common shares continue to trade on the OTC Market under the symbol ABVEF.

About Above Food Ingredients Inc.

Above Food Ingredients Inc. (OTC: ABVEF) is an agricultural and food technology company whose vision is to create a healthier world - breaking the cycle of world hunger, one seed, one field, and one bite at a time. Above's robust chain of custody of plant proteins and proprietary seed development capabilities leverage the power of artificial intelligence-driven genomics and agronomy to help break the global cycle of hunger.

Additional Information and Where to Find It:

INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF ABOVE FOOD ARE URGED TO READ THE DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT ABOVE FOOD. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Above Food through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Above Food are also available free of charge on Above Food's website at https://abovefood.com or by contacting Above Food's Investor Relations Department at 2305 Victoria Ave #002, Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, S4P 0S7.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325012