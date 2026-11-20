Agreement names Pingkas Capital as Tersis's exclusive market-development partner in the Philippines, with a path into additional Asian markets

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2026) - Tersis Technologies, Inc. (OTCID: TERS) ("Tersis"), a clean technology company advancing waste-to-value and circular infrastructure solutions, today announced that it has signed an Exclusive Technology Partnership, Market Development and Equity Participation Agreement with JL Equities Cap, LLC, doing business as Pingkas Capital ("Pingkas"). The agreement is the definitive agreement contemplated by the Memorandum of Understanding the companies signed in May 2026. It sets binding terms under which Pingkas serves as Tersis's exclusive market-development partner for SynGenic V3 in the Republic of the Philippines.





Agreement names Pingkas Capital as Tersis's exclusive market-development partner in the Philippines, with a path into additional Asian markets

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Pingkas's exclusivity and compensation are tied to project performance.

Outside the Philippines, the agreement identifies target markets in Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia and South Asia, where Pingkas will develop projects with Tersis and can earn exclusivity country by country as projects advance.

Pingkas's compensation is in Tersis restricted common stock, earned only at project financial close. Any Pingkas participation in an individual project company will be agreed separately for that project.

Under the agreement, Tersis will provide the SynGenic V3 technology, engineering, training and operational support. Pingkas will provide market and feasibility analysis, site and local government assessments, regulatory and permitting coordination, and introductions to feedstock suppliers, offtakers, landowners, lenders and local partners. Tersis retains ownership of the SynGenic V3 technology. Pingkas receives a limited, non-exclusive license to use it only for evaluating, developing, marketing and financing projects under the agreement.

"We wanted an agreement that pays the same way a project actually gets built, one signed document at a time," said Antonio Uccello, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tersis Technologies. "Pingkas knows the Philippine market and the people who make projects happen there. This structure lets them earn a larger territory and more equity by closing real projects, and it gives our shareholders a clear line between activity and results. The work now is to get a first site and feedstock agreement signed in the Philippines."

"The Philippines needs reliable power and better answers for its waste, and SynGenic V3 can address both if we deliver the right first project," said Erik Javellana, Managing Member of Pingkas Capital. "This agreement makes the next steps clear for both companies: site, feedstock, offtake and financing. That is the work we are focused on."

About Tersis Technologies

Tersis Technologies, Inc. (OTCID: TERS) is a clean technology company focused on transforming waste streams into valuable resources through advanced thermochemical conversion, carbon utilization, renewable energy, materials recovery, and sustainable infrastructure solutions. Working with municipalities, industrial partners, and governments, Tersis advances scalable technologies, including SynGenic V3 and PolyCycle, designed to convert suitable waste streams into energy, recovered materials, carbon products, hydrogen, and other valuable outputs, depending on feedstock, system configuration, permitting, and final engineering.

For more information, visit Tersis.Tech (https://tersis.tech).

About Pingkas Capital

JL Equities Cap, LLC, doing business as Pingkas Capital, is an organization with established commercial and strategic relationships within the Republic of the Philippines, focused on the development and deployment of sustainable infrastructure projects.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the agreement between Tersis Technologies and Pingkas Capital, potential SynGenic V3 projects in the Philippines and other markets, the achievement of performance conditions, the issuance of restricted common stock, and the performance and applicability of SynGenic V3 technology. The agreement's performance conditions are not commitments that any project will be developed, and there can be no assurance that any site, feedstock, offtake or financing agreement will be signed, that financial close will occur, or that any project will be developed, financed, or built.

Actual results may differ materially due to, among other factors, the outcome of due diligence, feedstock characterization, site selection, engineering, and permitting; regulatory and political conditions in the Philippines and other markets; the availability of financing and creditworthy offtake; the negotiation of acceptable project-level agreements; and fluctuations in the market price of Tersis common stock. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Tersis Technologies undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by applicable law.

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