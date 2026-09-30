Patent-pending process is designed to upgrade the char left behind by waste conversion into graphenic carbon for supercapacitor and hybrid-cell electrodes

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - Tersis Technologies, Inc. (OTCID: TERS) ("Tersis" or the "Company"), a clean technology company advancing waste-to-value and circular infrastructure solutions, today announced that it has filed a U.S. provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office covering a process to convert waste-derived carbon into a graphenic material intended for energy storage. The application, titled "Hook-Morphology Graphenic Carbon from Thermochemical Waste-Derived Carbon, Electrodes and Electrochemical Cells Comprising the Same, and Grid-Scale and Industrial Energy-Storage Systems," was filed on September 23, 2026.





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Pyrolysis and gasification systems produce energy along with a solid carbon residue, commonly called char or biochar. Today, most of that material goes to relatively low-value uses such as soil amendment and filtration, or to disposal. The Tersis application describes treating this residue with a metal catalyst and a controlled sequence of electrical pulses to form a hybrid carbon structure: a nanotube-like stem with graphene sheets attached along its length. The Company refers to this structure as "hook morphology."

In an electrode, the stem is designed to provide a continuous path for electrons, while the attached graphene is designed to keep the surrounding material open so usable surface area is retained through repeated charge and discharge cycles. The application also covers electrodes and cells made with the material, including supercapacitors and hybrid battery-supercapacitor cells, as well as modular storage banks for grid frequency response, industrial peak shaving and on-site backup power.

Tersis intends to evaluate the technology alongside its SynGenic V3 resource-recovery campuses. The Company contemplates a site design in which the waste-conversion unit supplies both the carbon feedstock and the electricity for the upgrading step, with the resulting material used in storage that supports the site and, where appropriate, the local grid.

The technology is at an early stage of development. Next steps include electron-microscopy characterization across different feedstocks, process refinement to improve yield, methods to separate the target structure from other carbon forms, and electrode and cell testing. A provisional application establishes a U.S. filing date but is not examined and does not by itself result in an issued patent. Tersis intends to evaluate a nonprovisional application, and potentially international filings, within the 12-month provisional period. No patent has been granted, and no performance results have been established.

"Waste conversion has always been judged by the energy it produces, and the carbon left behind has been treated as an afterthought," said Antonio Uccello, Founder of Tersis Technologies. "That char is carbon we have already paid to produce. This filing protects our approach to giving it a second job in energy storage, with the goal of helping a site steady its own power. There is real laboratory work ahead of us, and we intend to let the test results lead."

The application names Antonio Uccello and Kevin H. Fortin as inventors.

About Tersis Technologies

Tersis Technologies, Inc. (OTCID: TERS) is a clean technology company focused on transforming waste streams into valuable resources through advanced thermal conversion, carbon utilization, renewable energy, materials recovery, and sustainable infrastructure solutions. Working with municipalities, industrial partners, and governments, Tersis develops and deploys scalable technologies, including SynGenic V3 and PolyCycle, designed to convert suitable waste streams into clean energy, biochar, hydrogen, recovered materials, and other valuable outputs, depending on feedstock, system configuration, permitting, and final engineering. For more information, visit Tersis.Tech.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's provisional patent application; any future nonprovisional or international filings; the potential scope, grant or enforceability of any patent rights; the intended design, function and benefits of the described technology; its potential integration with SynGenic V3 resource-recovery campuses; and the Company's development, testing and commercialization plans. A provisional patent application is not examined and does not by itself result in an issued patent. There can be no assurance that any patent will be granted, that any claims will issue in their current or any other form, or that any issued patent will provide meaningful protection. The described benefits reflect design intent and have not been established through completed testing. Actual results may differ materially due to technical, laboratory-validation, manufacturing, engineering, permitting, financing, market-adoption, competitive, intellectual-property and other risks. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and Tersis Technologies undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Tersis Technologies, Inc.

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