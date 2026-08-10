Brooksville, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2026) - Tersis Technologies, Inc. (OTCID: TERS) ("Tersis" or the "Company"), a clean-technology company focused on transforming waste streams into valuable resources, today announced that it has filed a Current Report through the OTC Markets Disclosure & News Service to formally update its corporate reference record and business description with OTC Markets, licensed reference-data vendors, and financial media outlets.

The Current Report establishes a timestamped public record supporting the Company's ongoing effort to correct legacy company descriptions that continue to appear on several third-party financial data platforms - descriptions that reflect the Company's predecessor entity, International Consolidated Companies, Inc. ("INCC"), rather than its current clean-technology and circular-infrastructure business.

Corporate name and ticker change

On October 3, 2025, the Company filed Articles of Amendment with the Florida Secretary of State changing its corporate name from International Consolidated Companies, Inc. to Tersis Technologies, Inc. On November 20, 2025, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") published the corresponding name and symbol change on its Daily List, at which time the Company's trading symbol on the OTC market changed from "INCC" to "TERS." The Company's CUSIP identifier (459357 208) and SEC Central Index Key (CIK 0001277859) were unaffected by the change.

Current business

Tersis Technologies is an environmental-innovation company that builds circular infrastructure to convert waste streams into high-value outputs - including clean electricity, hydrogen, biochar, recovered materials, and carbon-based commodities. Through its proprietary SynGenic V3 thermal conversion platform and PolyCycle plastics recycling and remanufacturing division, Tersis works with municipalities, industrial partners, and governments to deploy scalable systems that transform disposal liabilities into revenue-generating assets while reducing environmental impact and supporting the transition to a circular economy.

The Company also participates in high-integrity carbon-credit programs incorporating insurance-backed protections, blockchain-based verification, controlled single-retirement and sequestration protocols, and restricted trading through a designated trading desk designed to ensure transparency, eliminate double counting, and reinforce asset integrity.

Management commentary

"The corporate action we took in late 2025 was substantive, not cosmetic. Tersis Technologies is a fundamentally different business than its predecessor - we design and deploy the infrastructure that turns waste into clean energy, hydrogen, and recovered materials at industrial scale," said Antonio F. Uccello III, Chief Executive Officer of Tersis Technologies.

"Today's Current Report gives OTC Markets, reference-data vendors, and financial media a single authoritative source for the Company's current name, ticker, business description, and identifiers. Investors deserve accurate information about the business they are evaluating, and we are committed to ensuring that every downstream platform reflects the Company as it exists today."

About the Current Report

The Current Report was furnished on August 10, 2026 through the OTC Markets Disclosure & News Service in a form modeled on Form 8-K under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company is an OTCID-tier issuer; the report is furnished voluntarily and does not constitute a filing under Section 13 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act. The report includes:

Item 1.01 - Change in Corporate Name and Trading Symbol

Item 1.02 - Material Change in Business and Operations

Item 5.03 - Amendments to Articles of Incorporation

Item 7.01 - Regulation FD Disclosure, including the Company's approved business description of record

Item 8.01 - Updated reference-data record, withdrawn legacy descriptions, and industry-classification guidance

Item 9.01 - Exhibits, including the Florida Articles of Amendment, the FINRA Daily List entry, and the OTC Markets company-verified profile

The full Current Report is available on the Company's OTC Markets disclosure page at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/TERS/disclosure and on the Company's website at https://tersis.tech.

About Tersis Technologies

Tersis Technologies, Inc. (OTCID: TERS) is a clean-technology company focused on transforming waste streams into valuable resources through advanced thermal conversion, carbon utilization, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure solutions. Working with municipalities, industrial partners, and governments around the world, Tersis develops and deploys scalable technologies - including SynGenic V3 and PolyCycle - that convert waste into clean energy, biochar, hydrogen, recovered materials, and other high-value products while reducing environmental impact and supporting the transition to a circular economy. Learn more at https://tersis.tech.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's business strategy, technology platforms, market opportunities, and future operations. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.

# # #

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308914

Source: Tersis Technologies Inc.