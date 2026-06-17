Brookville, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - Representatives from Tersis Technologies (OTCID: TERS) and Pingkas Capital recently met with Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB) administrator Hussein Pangandaman, the Public Private Partnership Investment Center (PPPIC) and their respective teams to discuss potential opportunities for the development of a waste-to-energy project within Bataan, Philippines.





Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12096/301915_tersistechimage.jpg

The parties exchanged information regarding Tersis' Syngenic V3 waste-to-energy technology and discussed the province's existing industrial infrastructure, workforce, logistics capabilities, and investment environment. The discussions formed part of an initial evaluation of World War 2 historic Bataan as a possible location for future project development.

The Syngenic V3 platform is an advanced waste-to-energy technology designed to convert various waste streams into energy and other value-added products through a modular thermal-chemical process. The technology supports broader sustainability and circular economy objectives by reducing waste volumes and recovering useful resources.

Representatives also discussed potential areas of collaboration and the regulatory, commercial, and operational considerations relevant to any future project in the province.

The meeting reflects the parties' shared interest in exploring innovative solutions that may contribute to sustainable infrastructure development, environmental stewardship, and economic growth in the region.

About Tersis Technologies, Inc.

Tersis Technologies, Inc. is a clean-energy technology company developing and deploying advanced waste-to-energy and circular-economy systems. Its flagship Syngenic V3 platform converts waste streams into clean energy products, supporting decarbonization, hydrogen pathways, and sustainable infrastructure development worldwide. Tersis holds an exclusive license, with sublicensing rights, under U.S. Patents 8,282,787; 8,784,616; 9,469,812; and 9,604,192, together with foreign counterparts, improvements, and related know-how.

About Pingkas Capital

JL Equities Cap, LLC, doing business as Pingkas Capital, is an organization with established commercial and strategic relationships within the Republic of the Philippines, focused on the development and deployment of sustainable infrastructure projects.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the proposed cooperation between Tersis Technologies and Pingkas Capital, including the development of waste-to-energy projects in the Philippines and ASEAN. The MOU described herein is, except for specified binding provisions, non-binding and subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, including those related to permitting, financing, technology deployment, and regulatory developments.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301915

Source: Tersis Technologies Inc.