Brooksville, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Tersis Technologies, Inc. (OTCID: TERS), a clean technology company focused on transforming waste streams into valuable resources through advanced thermal conversion, carbon utilization, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure solutions, today announced the appointment of Cynthia Maloney as Vice President, Strategic Grants & Public-Private Partnerships.





Cynthia Maloney

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In this newly created executive role, Maloney will lead the Company's efforts to identify, secure, and manage federal, state, local, and international grant opportunities while developing strategic partnerships with government agencies, municipalities, economic development organizations, universities, and nonprofit institutions. She will also support Tersis' expanding portfolio of public-private partnership (P3) initiatives as the Company deploys its technologies across North America and international markets.

Maloney brings decades of leadership experience spanning government, housing, economic development, nonprofit management, grant administration, fundraising, and community engagement. As an elected Township Supervisor, she successfully administered federally funded HUD programs, secured grants supporting transportation and housing initiatives, and led partnerships addressing food insecurity, workforce development, and community revitalization. Throughout her career, she has built collaborative relationships among government agencies, nonprofit organizations, and private-sector stakeholders to deliver measurable community impact.

"Cynthia understands how to bring diverse organizations together around complex projects that create lasting value," said Antonio Uccello, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tersis Technologies. "As governments worldwide continue investing in clean energy, waste reduction, carbon management, and resilient infrastructure, Cynthia's experience navigating public funding opportunities and building strategic partnerships will play an important role in accelerating our growth."

Maloney has also held numerous leadership positions with nonprofit organizations and civic institutions, including serving on the boards of organizations focused on youth development, education, civic engagement, and community advancement. Her background in change management, grant writing, fundraising, and public service uniquely positions her to help expand Tersis' relationships with agencies and institutions seeking innovative environmental solutions.

"I am excited to join Tersis at such a pivotal stage of its growth," said Maloney. "The Company is developing technologies capable of addressing some of today's most pressing environmental and infrastructure challenges. I look forward to building strategic partnerships that leverage public investment, private innovation, and community collaboration to accelerate deployment and maximize impact."

As Tersis expands its global pipeline of waste-to-energy, biochar, carbon capture, and resource recovery projects, the Company continues to strengthen its leadership team with experienced professionals capable of advancing commercialization, strategic partnerships, and long-term shareholder value.

About Tersis Technologies

Tersis Technologies, Inc. (OTCID: TERS) is a clean technology company focused on transforming waste streams into valuable resources through advanced thermal conversion, carbon utilization, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure solutions. Working with municipalities, industrial partners, and governments around the world, Tersis develops and deploys scalable technologies that convert waste into clean energy, biochar, hydrogen, recovered materials, and other high-value products while reducing environmental impact and supporting the transition to a circular economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Tersis Technologies undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements except as required by applicable law.

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Source: Tersis Technologies Inc.