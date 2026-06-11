Brooksville, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - Tersis Technologies, Inc. (OTCID: TERS) ("Tersis"), a developer of advanced waste-to-energy and circular-economy technologies, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with JL Equities Cap, LLC, doing business as Pingkas Capital ("Pingkas"), to jointly develop, finance, deploy, and operate waste-to-energy projects in the Republic of the Philippines using the Tersis Syngenic V3 technology platform.





Big news for Tersis Technologies.



We've signed an MOU that creates a pathway to deploy our SynGenic V3 waste-to-energy platform in the Philippines, beginning with a proposed project in Bataan.



This partnership represents more than technology-it's about transforming waste into opportunity, creating jobs, supporting energy security, and advancing the circular economy across the region.



Excited for what's ahead.



TersisTechnologies SynGenic WasteToEnergy CircularEconomy CleanEnergy Philippines Bataan Sustainability

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The MOU, executed on May 25, 2026, contemplates a flagship project in Bataan as the first deployment under the partnership, with the potential to scale across the Philippines and, subsequently, into the broader Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region. Pingkas Capital brings established commercial and strategic relationships within the Philippines that are expected to support permitting, feedstock sourcing, power purchase arrangements, project financing, and operational deployment.

Under the terms of the MOU, Tersis will serve as the technology and operational partner, providing engineering, training, and deployment expertise for the Syngenic V3 systems. Pingkas Capital will lead local relationships, regulatory and permitting coordination, business development, and regional project facilitation. The parties also intend to establish a strategy for carbon credits, Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) attribution, and Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) generated by the projects.

The MOU grants Pingkas Capital binding exclusivity for the deployment of Tersis Technology within the Philippines for an initial twelve-month period, automatically extendable to twenty-four months. Upon commencement of commercial operation of the first project site, Pingkas's exclusivity converts to full and continuing exclusivity across the Philippines. Upon financial close of that first site, exclusivity automatically extends to all ASEAN member states, opening a path for regional expansion under the partnership.

"This MOU marks a pivotal step in Tersis's international growth strategy," said Antonio Uccello, CEO and Chairman of Tersis Technologies. "The Philippines presents a compelling combination of feedstock availability, energy demand, and policy momentum behind circular-economy infrastructure. Partnering with Pingkas Capital gives us an experienced local platform to translate the Syngenic V3 technology into real projects on the ground - beginning in Bataan and extending across Southeast Asia."

"Tersis brings a differentiated waste-to-energy platform that aligns with the Philippines' priorities around energy security, waste management, and sustainable development," said Erik Javellana, Managing Member of Pingkas Capital. "We look forward to advancing the Bataan project and building a long-term regional partnership with Tersis."

The parties anticipate negotiating and executing more detailed definitive agreements - including joint venture, technology license, operating, and project financing agreements - and are evaluating final project entity structures, which may include a Philippine domestic corporation, a PEZA-registered ecozone enterprise (potentially at the Freeport Area of Bataan or Hermosa Ecozone), a BOI-registered entity, or a Green Lane project under Executive Order 18 (2023).

About Tersis Technologies, Inc.

Tersis Technologies, Inc. is a clean-energy technology company developing and deploying advanced waste-to-energy and circular-economy systems. Its flagship Syngenic V3 platform converts waste streams into clean energy products, supporting decarbonization, hydrogen pathways, and sustainable infrastructure development worldwide. Tersis holds an exclusive license, with sublicensing rights, under U.S. Patents 8,282,787; 8,784,616; 9,469,812; and 9,604,192, together with foreign counterparts, improvements, and related know-how.

About Pingkas Capital

JL Equities Cap, LLC, doing business as Pingkas Capital, is an organization with established commercial and strategic relationships within the Republic of the Philippines, focused on the development and deployment of sustainable infrastructure projects.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the proposed cooperation between Tersis Technologies and Pingkas Capital, including the development of waste-to-energy projects in the Philippines and ASEAN. The MOU described herein is, except for specified binding provisions, non-binding and subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, including those related to permitting, financing, technology deployment, and regulatory developments.

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Source: Tersis Technologies Inc.