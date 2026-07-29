Brooksville, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2026) - Tersis Technologies, Inc. (OTCID: TERS) ("Tersis" or the "Company"), a clean technology company focused on transforming waste streams into valuable resources, today announced the appointment of plastics recycling veteran Paul Vanderpool as Strategic Advisor to PolyCycle, the Company's plastics recycling and remanufacturing division.





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Vanderpool brings more than 50 years of experience in plastics processing, recycling systems, equipment engineering, manufacturing, and facility development. His appointment expands PolyCycle's technical leadership as Tersis advances integrated solutions for plastics recovery, remanufacturing, and circular manufacturing that complement the Company's SynGenic V3 resource recovery platform.

"Paul has spent more than five decades solving the engineering and operational challenges that define successful plastics recycling," said Antonio Uccello, Chief Executive Officer of Tersis Technologies. "His practical experience - from designing equipment and building recycling facilities to developing commercially viable manufacturing processes - brings tremendous value to PolyCycle. As we continue expanding our integrated circular economy platform, Paul's expertise will help us pursue technically sound, economically sustainable solutions that maximize material recovery, reduce landfill dependency, and create greater value for our customers."

"Plastics recycling works when the engineering matches the material," said Paul Vanderpool. "I've watched a lot of projects struggle because equipment was selected before anyone really understood the feedstock. What interests me about PolyCycle is that Tersis is building the material side and the recovery side together - so when a stream can't be cleaned and pelletized into a product a customer will actually buy, there is still a pathway for it instead of a landfill bill. That is the piece this industry has been missing, and it is why I agreed to help."

Vanderpool began his career in the plastics industry in 1972 in laboratory quality control and manufacturing operations involving PVC, polyethylene, and compounded plastic materials. He later supervised profile and sheet extrusion operations before moving into equipment engineering, manufacturing management, and plastics recycling system design.

Over his career he has contributed to the engineering, process modeling, and development of plastics and paper recycling equipment, and has provided technical consulting services to major industrial companies, including Mobil, DuPont, Amoco, and Union Carbide.

As founder of Plastics Recyclers of New York, Vanderpool designed and built machinery for cleaning and processing post-industrial plastics while developing manufacturing processes that converted recovered materials into commercially viable products.

Since 1990 he has led Green Pellet Technologies, operating as American Cierra Plastics and American Cierra Equipment, where he has designed, manufactured, and implemented plastics recycling systems across the United States and international markets. His experience includes the design, construction, commissioning, and optimization of dozens of plastics recycling and manufacturing facilities, guiding projects from initial concept through full-scale commercial production.

As Strategic Advisor to PolyCycle, Vanderpool will provide technical guidance on recycling system design, process engineering, equipment selection, plant layout, material flow optimization, production planning, and facility commissioning. He will also help evaluate post-industrial plastics, manufacturing residuals, off-specification materials, and other difficult plastic waste streams to identify effective recycling, remanufacturing, and end-product strategies. His expertise spans plastics identification, washing and cleaning systems, extrusion, pelletizing, material formulation, recycled-product development, equipment troubleshooting, and production startup, and he will support the development of customer-specific closed-loop recycling programs that return recovered plastics to productive manufacturing use.

Vanderpool's industry relationships and experience in project development, equipment sales, business process modeling, and commercial operations are expected to strengthen PolyCycle's ability to develop plastics recovery solutions for manufacturers, recyclers, waste handlers, and industrial partners.

His appointment also supports the SynGenic V3 platform by helping determine which plastic materials are best suited for mechanical recycling and remanufacturing, while identifying residual materials that may require alternative resource recovery pathways. Together, PolyCycle and SynGenic V3 are intended to give customers an integrated approach to plastics management that prioritizes reuse, remanufacturing, resource recovery, and landfill diversion. Actual recovery rates, product quality, and end-market outcomes will vary by feedstock, site conditions, and project configuration.

About Tersis Technologies

Tersis Technologies, Inc. (OTCID: TERS) is a clean technology company focused on transforming waste streams into valuable resources through advanced thermal conversion, carbon utilization, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure solutions. Working with municipalities, industrial partners, and governments around the world, Tersis develops and deploys scalable technologies - including SynGenic V3 and PolyCycle - that convert waste into clean energy, biochar, hydrogen, recovered materials, and other high-value products while reducing environmental impact and supporting the transition to a circular economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's business strategy, technology development, commercialization efforts, anticipated operational capabilities, and future performance. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Tersis Technologies undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Tersis Technologies, Inc.

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Source: Tersis Technologies Inc.