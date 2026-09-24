Invitation-only rooftop gathering during UNGA and Climate Week NYC convenes public-sector, institutional and industrial partners on local resource-recovery campus development

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2026) - Tersis Technologies, Inc. (OTCID: TERS) ("Tersis" or the "Company"), a clean technology company advancing waste-to-value and circular infrastructure solutions, today announced it is hosting "From Waste to Watts," a private, invitation-only salon in Manhattan this evening, Thursday, September 24, 2026, during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and Climate Week NYC.

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The gathering runs from 5:00 to 7:00 PM ET at a private rooftop location near 40th Street and Fifth Avenue, with the exact address shared only with confirmed guests. Over cocktails and light bites, Tersis and its partners intend to discuss real-world waste challenges, potential project locations, and the partnerships needed to develop local resource-recovery campuses designed to convert waste into power, hydrogen and valuable carbon products.

Attendance is intentionally limited and by approval only. The intended audience includes diplomatic and consular representatives, senior public- and private-sector decision-makers, and institutional partners focused on renewable energy, waste-to-energy and advanced resource recovery, together with infrastructure, energy-transition and climate-focused funds, family offices and development-finance partners. The invitation list anticipates representation from West Africa, the Balkans, Southeast Asia and other regions exploring local waste-to-energy projects and strategic partnerships.

The event is co-sponsored by David M. Schwartz, Esq., Founder and President of Gotham Government Relations; Erik Javellana, Managing Member of Pingkas Capital; and Steven R. Miller, Sr., Tersis's Senior Advisor - Global Business Development & Strategic Partnerships, with Tersis Technologies Founder Antonio Uccello joining as a featured guest. Mr. Miller also serves on advisory and board initiatives affiliated with the U.S.-ASEAN Business Council and the U.S. Department of Commerce's Prosper Africa initiative, relationships that connect directly to the event's anticipated Southeast Asia and West Africa representation. Gotham Government Relations and Amlig Pacific are also participating as strategic partners for the event.

During UNGA and Climate Week NYC, Tersis is featuring its "Waste Reimagined" platform materials, which describe the SynGenic V3 system converting waste into five categories of outputs: clean hydrogen, carbon black and graphene, power and heat, clean water, and captured CO2. The Company frames this under its "People, Planet, Possibility" positioning, with the goal of doing good on two fronts: cleaner environments and stronger communities.

The salon is organized around Climate Week NYC's "Energy, Impact, Action" themes - circular economy, industrial decarbonization, clean energy and resilient infrastructure - and references UN Sustainable Development Goals 7, 9, 11, 12, 13 and 17. The event is a private gathering hosted by Tersis and its strategic partners and is not affiliated with, organized by, or endorsed by the United Nations.

Erik Javellana's co-sponsorship reflects Tersis's previously announced, exclusivity-bearing Memorandum of Understanding with JL Equities Cap, LLC, doing business as Pingkas Capital, to jointly develop, finance, deploy and operate SynGenic V3 waste-to-energy projects beginning in Bataan, Philippines, with a contemplated path into the broader ASEAN region. The Company points to that relationship as representative of the kind of local, in-region partnership it is looking to build in other markets through conversations like this evening's salon.

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"Government relationships are built in the room, not in a press release," said David M. Schwartz, Esq., Founder and President of Gotham Government Relations. "We're glad to help bring the right public-sector voices into a candid conversation about where these projects can realistically get built."

"The Philippines showed us what's possible when the right local partner sits at the table from day one," said Erik Javellana, Managing Member of Pingkas Capital. "We're glad to co-sponsor this conversation and help other regions think through what a real local partnership for resource recovery looks like."

"Every region in that room - West Africa, the Balkans, Southeast Asia - is asking the same question: how do we turn a waste problem into local jobs and local power," said Steven R. Miller, Sr., Senior Advisor - Global Business Development & Strategic Partnerships for Tersis Technologies. "I'm glad to help co-host a conversation that puts those relationships and that capital in the same room as the technology."

"Waste is a resource problem hiding as a disposal problem," said Antonio Uccello, Founder of Tersis Technologies. "During Climate Week we want to sit down with the officials, manufacturers and institutional partners closest to that problem in their own communities and talk candidly about what it actually takes to build a local resource-recovery campus - the site, the feedstock, the financing and the partnerships behind it."

About Tersis Technologies

Tersis Technologies, Inc. (OTCID: TERS) is a clean technology company focused on transforming waste streams into valuable resources through advanced thermal conversion, carbon utilization, renewable energy, materials recovery, and sustainable infrastructure solutions. Working with municipalities, industrial partners, and governments, Tersis develops and deploys scalable technologies, including SynGenic V3 and PolyCycle, designed to convert suitable waste streams into clean energy, biochar, hydrogen, recovered materials, and other valuable outputs, depending on feedstock, system configuration, permitting, and final engineering. For more information, visit Tersis.Tech.

About Gotham Government Relations

Gotham Government Relations LLC is a New York and Washington, D.C.-based advocacy firm offering lobbying, political campaign, communications, and technology-driven public affairs services. Founded in 2007 by David M. Schwartz, Esq., the firm combined with the litigation firm Aidala, Bertuna & Kamins, P.C. in 2022. For more information, visit gothamgr.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the September 24, 2026 event, anticipated attendance and participation, potential project locations and partnerships, and the Company's broader business strategy and international pipeline. Plans for the event, its attendees, and any resulting discussions are subject to change without notice, and participation by any individual, institution, or government representative is not confirmed until the event occurs. No agreement, financing, permitting, offtake, endorsement, or project commitment is implied by attendance at, or discussion during, this event. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Tersis Technologies undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements except as required by applicable law.

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