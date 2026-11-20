The Concerned Shareholders urge Emerita's Board to raise money against IBW's future production, not by selling shares at prices the Board itself says undervalue the Company

Raising equity at today's share price would, in the Concerned Shareholders' view, be economic insanity given IBW's financing options.

At C$0.125, a C$20 million raise would hand new investors about 35% of Emerita, and a placement at the usual discount about 42%.

Commodity-linked (offtake and streaming) finance makes the most sense now.

The Board should go to Nebari to remove the change-of-control uncertainty and gain financing flexibility.

Emerita should not be sold while its Falcon claim is unresolved, and no Falcon settlement should be made without court or shareholder approval.

There is nothing for shareholders to do at this time.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2026) - PM Super Fund, PM1 Trust, The Zip Two Trust and Scott Blair (together, the "Concerned Shareholders"), who together own more than 5% of the outstanding common shares of Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV: EMO) ("Emerita" or the "Company"), today set out their position on raising capital and urged Emerita's Board to fund the Company and its Iberian Belt West project ("IBW") by commodity-linked finance rather than by selling shares at today's share price.

Mr. Belan wrote on 19 November that Mr. Peters offers "few practical solutions." Here is one.

No equity raise at these prices

The Concerned Shareholders do not oppose Emerita raising capital, and have not obstructed it. Mr. Belan says Mr. Peters tried "to block Emerita from raising equity." He did not. The question is not whether Emerita raises money, but how. Mr. Belan now asks what investor would buy shares while the requisition is pending. If he is right, the answer is an early meeting, not a sale of the Company or a Falcon settlement before shareholders vote.

In the Concerned Shareholders' view, raising equity at today's share price would be economic insanity given IBW's financing options. It would hand new investors a large part of Emerita at a fraction of the value its own Board sees. On 16 November the Board said the current market valuation "does not reflect the current and long-term value of its assets."

The arithmetic is stark. At C$0.125, a C$10 million raise would mean new shares making up about 21% of the enlarged company, a C$20 million raise about 35% and a C$30 million raise about 45%. The new holders would share in all the value of IBW and Emerita's other assets that today's price does not reflect.

A private placement would be even worse. Placements are usually priced at or near the 25% discount the TSXV allows, and often carry warrants that add further dilution. The Concerned Shareholders also worry that a placement could put shares in friendly hands ahead of the requisitioned meeting.

If the Board decides on an equity raise, a rights offering open to all shareholders on equal terms is the fair way to do it, and the Concerned Shareholders would support one. They will not underwrite it or act as standby purchasers. PM Super Fund would take up its entitlement. Any shares issued in an equity raise before the meeting should not be voted at it.

Use IBW's production

Commodity-linked finance makes the most sense now, and IBW is well suited to it. Emerita's pre-feasibility study ("PFS") projects about 775,000 tonnes of concentrate a year from IBW, and no offtake or streaming arrangement has yet been signed.

Emerita's November investor presentation says indications from traders are that all of IBW's concentrates are marketable, and that concentrate marketing will be advanced alongside the feasibility study. The Board should test that market now, rather than wait for that study.

An offtake agreement commits a buyer to future production, and often includes a prepayment that gives the producer cash before it has anything to sell. A stream provides cash up front in return for a share of future precious metal output, and IBW's concentrates carry payable gold and silver. Neither issues shares at today's price. Metal prices are also working in IBW's favour: at September 2026 average spot prices, the PFS puts IBW's after-tax NPV at US$1,019 million, against US$776 million in its base case.

Large metals traders can combine offtake/streaming prepayment and debt in a single package. The Board will know the key players.

Andrew Elinesky, one of the Concerned Shareholders' nominees and a former Chief Financial Officer of McEwen Mining, said:

"A pre-feasibility study is a financing tool. IBW's uncommitted production can help fund its next stage without selling shares at these prices. Opening the door to a sale of the Company now is the wrong place to start."

Go to Nebari

Mr. Belan warns that electing the Concerned Shareholders' nominees could trigger the change-of-control terms of Emerita's facility with Nebari. His own disclaimer says that scenario assumes "no lender waiver or consent." Emerita's presentation also says the US$44 million undrawn under the facility "should not be treated as committed immediately available liquidity." On 19 November Mr. Belan wrote that "we should not speculate what our lender may or may not approve." Then the Board should ask Nebari now, to establish its position, remove that uncertainty and seek flexibility on the undrawn facility.

Set out a funding plan

The Concerned Shareholders welcome the presentation, which explains the PFS at length. But there has still been no interview or webinar to expand on it, and no explanation of why the market was left to flounder without those for three weeks after the PFS was released.

The presentation gives no cash figure after 30 June and no funding plan. Instead, shareholders have been told about insolvency scenarios and a strategic review that includes a possible sale of the Company. We have made our views on funding known, the Board should set out its funding plan now. It should not sell Emerita while the Falcon claim is unresolved, or settle that claim without court or shareholder approval. Mr. Belan says that where a transaction "requires shareholder approval, shareholders will decide." That is a promise to follow the law, not a commitment.

Mr. Belan blames the requisition for financing uncertainty. The shares fell about 37% in the month before it was lodged, and further still after his 16 November letter, which raised the prospect of insolvency and spent more time attacking Mr. Peters than explaining how Emerita will be funded. Blaming shareholders is not a funding plan.

Mr. Belan's questions, answered

Lithium Ionic (TSXV: LTH). Mr. Belan says Emerita "has received information from concerned shareholders" that Mr. Peters discussed Falcon with Lithium Ionic. Shareholders, he says, "deserve to know whether anything regarding a potential settlement was discussed." Mr. Belan already knows.

Lithium Ionic's chief executive approached Mr. Peters with an outline of an offer about Falcon. Mr. Peters told him that he was in no position to negotiate; only Emerita can settle its claim. He has agreed to nothing with Lithium Ionic, and he told Mr. Belan and Emerita's counsel about the approach himself.

Mining experience. Under the Concerned Shareholders' proposal, Emerita keeps its two mining directors: Mr. Merino-Marquez, a geologist with more than 30 years in mining, and Mr. Ahlenius, with more than 35 years in mine development and operations.

Two of the nominees bring decades of mining experience of their own. Mr. Elinesky has spent more than 25 years as a mining executive: he is chief executive of LaFleur Minerals, which is working to start production at its Swanson gold project in Quebec; he was chief executive of Sabre Gold Mines; and at McEwen Mining he was chief financial officer and Vice-President, Argentina, with oversight of the San José mine and the Los Azules copper project. Just as importantly, he has arranged numerous financings over his career, including commodity-linked finance of the kind proposed above. Mr. Findlay has spent more than 35 years as a mining and securities lawyer and has served on the boards of Gold Hart Copper, Cobre Mining and Metallic Ventures Gold.

In contrast, Emerita's own presentation describes the three directors the Concerned Shareholders propose to replace as having backgrounds in investment banking and private equity, equity research, and law.

A fourth director. Robin Bienenstock is not a nominee of the Concerned Shareholders, and is not a candidate for the vacancy on the Board or for any other position with Emerita and the Concerned Shareholders have no agreement, arrangement or understanding with Ms. Bienenstock about joining the Board. Letters from the Concerned Shareholders' counsel to the Ontario Securities Commission and the TSX Venture Exchange on 3 November, both copied to Emerita's counsel, incorrectly described the requisition as naming four nominees, including her. The requisition the Board received that day names three nominees, as announced, and the letters have been corrected.

Three commitments. On 17 November the Concerned Shareholders asked the Board for three commitments: no sale of the Company and no Falcon settlement before shareholders vote, with court or shareholder approval of any settlement after that; no new shares voting at the meeting; and an early meeting date. If, as Mr. Belan says, no improper Falcon settlement is planned, the first commitment costs the Board nothing to give. Mr. Belan's 19 November letter was headed "A Time for Answers, Solutions and Responsible Decisions." It gave none of them.

What happens next

The Board must call the requisitioned meeting by 24 November. When the Concerned Shareholders announced the requisition on 3 November, they set out their objectives for the Board and said they would give further details once a meeting date was announced. Their nominees will then set out their plans and strategy, including for financing. There is nothing for shareholders to do at this time.

About the Concerned Shareholders

PM Super Fund is an Australia-based private superannuation fund, and PM1 Trust an Australia-based private trust, each focused on long-term ownership of businesses. Wayne Peters is the sole director of the trustee of each. The Zip Two Trust is an inter-vivos trust established for the main benefit of Edward Truant and his family; Edward Truant is its trustee. Scott Blair is a long-term investor. The Concerned Shareholders have engaged Goodmans LLP as special situations counsel and Advisense Partners as strategic advisor.

Falcon Is on the Table. Shareholders Should Have a Seat at It. 17 November 2026

https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324483/Falcon-Is-on-the-Table.-Shareholders-Should-Have-a-Seat-at-It.

Falcon Is Worth Fighting For. It Needs Directors Who Will. 3 November 2026:

https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322217/Falcon-Is-Worth-Fighting-For.-It-Needs-Directors-Who-Will.

PM Super Fund's 14 October 2026 letter to shareholders:

https://cdn-ceo-ca.s3.amazonaws.com/1lcv1pt-PMSF_Operation_Transparency_Letter%2014.10.26.pdf

Important disclosures

Information in support of public broadcast solicitation. The Concerned Shareholders requisitioned a special meeting of Emerita's shareholders on 3 November 2026 (the "Meeting"). This news release, and any solicitation the Concerned Shareholders make before the Meeting, is made by the Concerned Shareholders and not by or on behalf of Emerita's management. The Concerned Shareholders are relying on the exemption in section 9.2(4) of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, and the corresponding exemption under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario), to make this public broadcast solicitation. A copy of this news release is being filed on Emerita's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Concerned Shareholders together own 15,220,119 common shares of Emerita, about 5.1% of those outstanding.

Solicitation and costs. The Concerned Shareholders are not asking shareholders to give them a proxy at this time. Any proxies they solicit may be solicited by mail, telephone, email or other electronic means, through newspaper or other media advertising, in person by the Concerned Shareholders, their nominees and their advisers, and by public broadcast, including news releases, speeches and publications. The costs of any solicitation will be borne by the Concerned Shareholders, who may, subject to applicable law, seek reimbursement from Emerita of their out-of-pocket expenses, including legal fees, if the Board is reconstituted.

Revocation of proxies. A registered shareholder who gives a proxy may revoke it by an instrument in writing signed by the shareholder, or by the shareholder's attorney authorized in writing, deposited at Emerita's registered office at any time up to and including the last business day before the Meeting or any adjournment, or with the chair of the Meeting on the day of the Meeting or any adjournment, or in any other manner permitted by law. A non-registered shareholder should follow the instructions of their broker or other intermediary.

Interests. None of the Concerned Shareholders or, to their knowledge, their associates or affiliates, has any material interest, direct or indirect, by way of beneficial ownership of securities or otherwise, in any matter to be acted on at the Meeting, other than the removal and election of directors. Emerita's head office is at 217 Queen Street West, Suite 301, Toronto, Ontario.

Scientific and technical information. Scientific and technical information about IBW in this news release is taken from Emerita's news release of 29 October 2026. It has not been verified by the Concerned Shareholders or by a qualified person on their behalf.

Statements of opinion. Statements about the significance of events and the Board's decisions are the opinions of the Concerned Shareholders, held in good faith.

Information from public sources. Information about Emerita comes from its news releases of 29 October, 16 November and 19 November 2026, its November 2026 investor presentation and its public filings. Share price information is taken from TSX Venture Exchange trading data. The Concerned Shareholders have not independently verified it.

Calculations. The dilution figures are the Concerned Shareholders' own calculations. They show new shares as a percentage of the enlarged share count, using the 296,623,968 shares outstanding that Emerita reported in its MD&A of 24 August 2026, a share price of C$0.125 and, for a placement, a 25% discount. They exclude warrants and fees.

Forward-looking information. This news release contains forward-looking information, including about the calling and timing of the Meeting, Emerita's financing, the strategic review, the PFS and IBW, the Falcon claims, and the Concerned Shareholders' intentions. It reflects the Concerned Shareholders' current views and is subject to risks and uncertainties, including decisions of the Board, other shareholders, financiers, courts and regulators, and the risks Emerita describes in its own disclosure. Actual results may differ materially. The Concerned Shareholders do not undertake to update it, except as required by law.

Not an offer or advice. This news release is not an offer to buy or sell securities, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities, and is not investment, legal, financial or tax advice.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325042