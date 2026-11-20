Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2026) - Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company") is providing the results of its annual shareholder meeting and a general corporate update on certain of its prior disclosure.

Clarifying Technical Disclosure

As a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Company is clarifying certain scientific and technical disclosure regarding its Borralha Tungsten Project ("Borralha") and Vila Verde Tungsten Project ("Vila Verde") in northern Portugal.

The Company has identified restricted and potentially ambiguous disclosures in certain of its news releases, the third quarter 2026 corporate presentation (the "Presentation"), website and related investor relations materials under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The Company is retracting and clarifying the disclosure identified below, including statements concerning the preliminary economic assessment for Borralha (the "PEA"), the historical estimates at Vila Verde, production decisions and qualified person identification.

The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that the PEA results will be realized. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The following corrections relate to the Company's March 2, 2026 news release entitled "Allied Critical Metals Delivers Robust Initial PEA at the Borralha Project" (the "March Release"), the Presentation, website and related investor relations materials. Investors should not rely on the statements and presentations of information expressly retracted below. This news release presents the Borralha PEA base-case economic results alongside two lower-price and two higher-price sensitivities on a consistent basis. This news release does not restate the PEA's numerical economic results.

"Robust Economics". The Company retracts the characterization "Robust Initial PEA" in the March Release's headline, "Robust Economics" in its Key Highlights, and the statement in the CEO quotation that the initial PEA "confirms the Borralha Project as a high-return, capital-efficient tungsten development project", together with equivalent characterizations in subsequent news releases and related materials. These descriptions suggested a level of certainty inconsistent with the preliminary nature of a PEA and the cautionary disclosure required by sections 2.3(3)(a) and 3.4(e) of NI 43-101. Although the March Release included PEA cautionary language, these characterizations did not appropriately reflect those qualifications. The PEA assesses potential economic viability; it does not establish technical or economic viability. It includes inferred mineral resources that are too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Higher-price scenarios and upside presentation. The March Release prominently presented a "Medium Case" and a "High Case", alongside an Argus long-term "Base Case". The Company acknowledges that the presentation of those scenarios should also have included corresponding downside sensitivity in order to provide a balanced assessment. Although Section 7.6 and Figure 1 of the March Release included a broader price sensitivity analysis, the prominent presentation of favourable scenarios was not balanced by equivalent downside disclosure alongside those scenarios. Accordingly, the Company retracts the prior unbalanced presentation and replaces it with the below restated sensitivity analysis for the Borralha Project, which presents investors with a balanced range of potential outcomes based on differing commodity price assumptions. Investors should consider all scenarios together, and no single scenario should be viewed in isolation.

The Borralha PEA mine plan was developed using a tungsten price assumption of approximately US$659/mtu WO3. The economic Base Case applies Argus's year-by-year tungsten price forecast, which averages approximately US$704/mtu WO3. The four sensitivity cases use the same mine plan, production schedule and other modelling assumptions, with each case applying its stated fixed tungsten price over the mine life.

The US$704/mtu WO3 base case remains the principal case for the Borralha PEA. The table below presents the base case alongside two lower-price and two higher-price sensitivities. Each of the four sensitivity cases applies a constant tungsten price over the life of the mine using the Base Case mine plan, production schedule and other modelling assumptions. These are sensitivity cases and do not replace the base-case assumption or constitute forecasts of future prices.

The analysis varies the tungsten price while holding the mine plan, production schedule and other technical and economic assumptions constant. It therefore measures the effect of price changes on the existing PEA development case and does not represent a separately optimized mine plan for each price. The prices shown are benchmark prices. Realized tungsten revenue per mtu produced reflects concentrate payability and applicable commercial deductions, including treatment and refining charges. All-in sustaining cost (AISC) is expressed per mtu produced. As a result, the project can have a negative NPV even when the benchmark price exceeds the AISC per mtu produced. The after-tax NPV at an 8% discount rate also reflects the initial capital investment and the timing of project cash flows. At US$306/mtu and US$400/mtu WO3, the modelled after-tax NPVs are negative US$234 million and negative US$134 million, respectively.

The lowest-price sensitivity is not presented as an economic break-even price. Economic outcomes are determined by the cash-flow model, including capital expenditure, operating costs, commercial deductions, royalties and taxation.

Initial PEA - Base Case and Tungsten Price Sensitivities for the Borralha Project (After-Tax)

Scenario Price¹ NPV (8%)² IRR³ Payback SC4 Payback CCP4 Base Case C$962/mtu (US$704/mtu) C$182.7M (US$134.0M) 27.2% 5.8 years 3.8 years Lower-price sensitivity C$418/mtu (US$306/mtu) (C$319.6M) (US$234M loss) - Not achieved Not achieved Lower-price sensitivity C$546/mtu (US$400/mtu) (C$183.0M) (US$134M loss) - Not achieved Not achieved Higher-price sensitivity C$1,365/mtu (US$1,000/mtu) C$473.4M (US$346.6M) 48.8% 4.2 years 2.2 years Higher-price sensitivity5 C$2,049/mtu (US$1,500/mtu) C$963.8M (US$706.4M) 78.4% 3.2 years 1.2 years

Notes:

Prices are expressed per metric tonne unit (mtu) of WO3. The Base Case uses the Argus long-term price forecast, averaging approximately US$704/mtu. The sensitivity cases use the stated fixed tungsten prices. Canadian dollar equivalents for the two new lower-price sensitivities are approximate and use the same exchange rate as the previous disclosure, C$1.3658 per US$1.00. The economic Base Case uses Argus's year-by-year tungsten price forecast, averaging approximately US$704/mtu WO3. NPV is calculated in nominal US dollars, with Canadian dollar equivalents shown for presentation. IRR is presented on an after-tax basis. The sensitivity analysis did not report an after-tax IRR for the US$306/mtu and US$400/mtu WO3 cases. SC measures payback from the start of construction. CCP measures payback from the commencement of commercial production and is shown for comparison. Payback is not achieved within the modelled mine life in the two lower-price sensitivities. In its Week 15 tungsten market update published on April 14, 2026, EQ Resources reported a Fastmarkets benchmark range of US$2,800-3,280 per mtu of WO3 for tungsten ammonium paratungstate (APT, minimum 88.5% WO3, CIF Rotterdam and Baltimore, duty-free). This range is provided for market context. The PEA base-case price assumption is approximately US$704 per mtu of WO3 price forecast.

The PEA is preliminary and includes Inferred Mineral Resources. Their geological uncertainty precludes treating them as Mineral Reserves on the basis of this economic assessment. There is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

PEA results in the Presentation. The Company retracts that presentation of the PEA results in the Presentation, as the disclosure did not fully satisfy the conditions in section 2.3(3) of NI 43-101. Investors should not rely on the PEA results as presented in the Presentation. The economic results in Table 1 of this news release should be read together with the accompanying assumptions, qualifications and cautionary disclosure, including the preliminary nature of the PEA and its inclusion of Inferred Mineral Resources. The Company will ensure that future disclosure of a PEA that includes inferred mineral resources includes an explanation of the basis of the assessment and its qualifications and, with equal prominence, the caution that the assessment is preliminary in nature, includes inferred mineral resources that are too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and that there is no certainty the assessment will be realized.

Vila Verde historical estimates. The Presentation presented historical estimate information for Vila Verde in a manner that could be interpreted as treating those estimates as current mineral resources. The Company retracts that characterization and any related disclosure in its website and investor relations materials that conveyed the same impression. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and the Company is not treating them as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. Investors should not rely on those historical estimates as current estimates. The Company will remove any presentation suggesting otherwise.

Production decision. The Presentation contained disclosure that could be interpreted as indicating that the Company had made a production decision. The Company retracts any implication in the Presentation that it has made a commercial production decision in respect of either Borralha or Vila Verde, including in respect of any pilot plant. The Company confirms that it has made no such decision for either project. The pilot plant testwork contemplated at Vila Verde is intended to inform further technical evaluation of that project. The Company has not completed a feasibility study supporting mineral reserves for either project, and the PEA does not establish the technical or economic viability of production or provide the same level of confidence as a feasibility study. The production schedules, mine-life estimates and processing assumptions disclosed in the March Release describe a conceptual PEA scenario, not a commitment to construct or achieve production on those schedules. The March Release identified further drilling, metallurgical testing, geotechnical and hydrogeological investigations, engineering toward a pre-feasibility study and further permitting as recommended work.

Qualified person identification. The Presentation did not identify the qualified person who prepared, supervised the preparation of, or approved its scientific and technical information or disclose that person's relationship to the Company, as required by section 3.1 of NI 43-101. The Company confirms that the preparation of the scientific and technical information that formed the basis for the scientific and technical disclosure contained in the Presentation derived from the Borralha PEA and the Vila Verde Technical Report were supervised by Vítor Arezes, MIMMM, QMR #703197, Vice President Exploration of Allied Critical Metals Inc., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. The Company will correct that omission in the Presentation and other applicable written technical disclosure. The qualified person references for this news release are set out below.

The Company acknowledges its responsibility for disclosure made by it or on its behalf and is committed to complying with NI 43-101 and applicable scientific and technical disclosure requirements. The Company has enhanced its internal disclosure review processes to support accurate, balanced, factual and non-misleading communications and to ensure that scientific and technical disclosure is based on information prepared by or under the supervision of, or approved by, an appropriately qualified person and includes the required disclosure of that person's identity and relationship to the Company.

The Company is undertaking an immediate review and correction of its website, corporate presentation, social media and other investor relations materials to address the issues identified above and remove other non-compliant or misleading technical information.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Vítor Arezes, MIMMM, QMR #703197, Vice President Exploration of Allied Critical Metals Inc., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

The Company is pleased to announce that shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") have approved all matters brought before the annual general and special meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on October 22, 2026, as outlined in the management information circular of the Company dated September 21, 2026 (the "Circular") prepared in connection with the Meeting.

A total of 55,699,632 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares"), representing 30.22% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as at the record date, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

At the Meeting, Shareholders approved fixing the number of directors of the Company at seven and each of the seven director nominees listed in the Circular were elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until his successor is duly elected or appointed.

Shareholders also approved all other matters presented for approval at the meeting, including (i) the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company to fix the compensation of the auditor, and (ii) approving the Company's new omnibus long-term incentive plan, as approved by the Board on September 23, 2026.

Conference Attendance

The Company is participating in two prominent international mining investment conferences in November as the Company continues to expand its exposure to institutional investors, investment funds and the broader global investment community.

The Company is attending the Swiss Mining Institute in Zurich, Switzerland, on November 18-19, 2026, followed by the 121 Mining Investment Conference in London, United Kingdom, on November 23-24, 2026. These events provide valuable opportunities for Allied to engage directly with institutional and retail investors, introduce the Company's tungsten development strategy in Portugal, and highlight the growing strategic importance of its Borralha and Vila Verde projects within the European critical minerals supply chain.

Management of the Company looks forward to meeting with investors and industry participants at both events as Allied continues to advance its projects and build awareness of its position in the global tungsten market.

Investor Relations Agreements

The Company also wishes to provide an update regarding certain investor relations and marketing agreements that have been entered into by the Company. Details of these agreements, including the compensation arrangements for each agreement (exclusive of applicable taxes), are set out below:

BTV-Business Television branding contract between the Company and Milky Way Marketing Inc. + Blue Sun Productions Inc. ("BTV") dated June 1, 2026 pursuant to which the Company agreed to pay BTV cash fees in the amount of C$15,300 and US$38,000. The Company will not issue any securities or options to acquire securities to BTV as compensation. Pursuant to the agreement, BTV assisted with creating and producing TV ad spots for the Company. BTV is an arm's length party to the Company and does not currently own any securities of the Company.

The contact information for BTV is:

Milky Way Marketing Inc. + Blue Sun Productions Inc.

Address: #17 - 19257B Enterprise Way, Surrey, BC V3S 6J8

Phone: 604-664-7401

Email: info@b-tv.com

Website: https://www.b-tv.com/

Advertising services agreement between the Company and CEO.CA Technologies Ltd. ("CEO.CA") dated June 1, 2026 pursuant to which the Company agreed to pay CEO.CA a cash fee of C$80,000. The Company will not issue any securities or options to acquire securities to CEO.CA as compensation. Pursuant to the agreement, CEO.CA will provide an internet-based financial information and communications service, including design and implementation of custom advertisements, for an initial term of 12 months. CEO.CA is an arm's length party of the Company and does not currently own any securities of the Company.

The contact information for CEO.CA is:

CEO.CA Technologies Ltd.

Address: 69 Yonge Street, Suite 1010, Toronto, ON M5E 1K3

Email: hello@ceo.ca

Website: https://ceo.ca/

Media agency agreement between the Company and Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd. ("Global") dated June 1, 2026 pursuant to which the Company agreed to pay Global a monthly retainer of US$6,500 for an initial term of six months. The Company will not issue any securities or options to acquire securities to Global as compensation. Pursuant to the agreement, Global will provide digital marketing, content creation, social media promotion, investor-focused media exposure and advertising management services to the Company.

The contact information for Global is:

Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd.

Address: 8 Marina Boulevard, #11-01, Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, Singapore 018981

Phone: +1 (877) 219-2281

Email: contact@globalonemedia.com

Website: https://globalonemedia.com/

Master services agreement between the Company and Native Ads, Inc. ("Native") dated June 1, 2026 pursuant to which the Company agreed to pay Native a cash fee of US$200,000 for an initial term of 24 months. The Company will not issue any securities or options to acquire securities to Native as compensation. Pursuant to the agreement, Native will provide strategic digital media services, marketing and data analytics services. Native is an arm's length party to the Company and does not currently own any securities of the Company.

The contact information for Native is:

Native Ads, Inc.

Address: 244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N-249 New York, NY 10001

Phone: 1-866-773-3540

Email: info@nativeads.com

Website: https://nativeads.com/

Letter agreement between the Company and Streetwise Reports ("Streetwise") dated May 26, 2026 pursuant to which the Company agreed to pay Streetwise a cash fee of US$50,500. The Company will not issue any securities or options to acquire securities to Streetwise as compensation. Pursuant to the agreement, Streetwise will create image ads for use on various Streetwise Reports digital platforms and will create a Company Profile Page to be hosted on Streetwise Reports for an initial term of 12 months. Streetwise is an arm's length party to the Company and does not currently own any securities of the Company.

The contact information for Streetwise is:

Streetwise Reports

Address: 341 N Main St, Second Floor, Lakeport, CA 95453

Phone: (707) 408-2596

Email: info@streetwisereports.com

Website: https://www.streetwisereports.com/

Consulting agreement between the Company and San Diego Torrey Hills Capital, Inc. ("SDTHC") dated June 1, 2026 pursuant to which the Company agreed to pay SDTHC a cash fee of US$7,500 per month during the term of the agreement. The Company will not issue any securities or options to acquire securities to SDTHC as compensation. Pursuant to the agreement, SDTHC will develop, coordinate, manage and execute a comprehensive corporate finance and investor relations campaign for the Company for a term of four months commencing on August 1, 2026. SDTHC is an arm's length party to the Company and does not currently own any securities of the Company.

The contact information for SDTHC is:

San Diego Torrey Hills Capital, Inc.

Address: 16236 San Dieguito Road, Suite 2-10, P.O. Box 8071, Rancho Santa Fe, California 92067

Phone: (858) 456-7300

Email: cm@sdthc.com

Website: https://www.torreyhillscapital.com/

Media services agreement between the Company and Market One Media Group Inc. ("Market One") dated March 31, 2025, pursuant to which the Company agreed to pay Market One a cash fee of C$150,000. The Company will not issue any securities or options to acquire securities to Market One as compensation. Pursuant to the agreement, Market One provides a comprehensive media and investor awareness campaign, including executive video interviews and corporate features distributed through BNN Bloomberg, TraderTV, Kitco and Barchart, digital advertising and social media promotion, investor-focused content creation, email lead generation and the development of corporate marketing materials, including a research report, investor landing page and corporate video. The agreement, originally entered into for a 12-month term, has been extended and will remain in effect until December 31, 2026. The campaign is designed to increase the Company's exposure among retail investors and the broader investment community. Market One is an independent consultant to the Company.

The contact information for Market One is:

Market One Media Group Inc.

Address: 440 W Hastings St #320, Vancouver, BC V6B 1L1

Phone: +1 (604)-428-2125

Email: info@marketone.ca

Website: https://marketone.ca/

Letter agreement between the Company and The Howard Group ("Howard") dated March 31, 2025 pursuant to which the Company agreed to pay Howard a cash fee of C$10,000 per month for a period of 12 months and issued 250,000 stock options with an exercise price of C$0.20 expiring three years from the date of issuance. Pursuant to the agreement, Howard will, among other things, direct and manage the Company's capital markets programs, maintain and manage a contact database specific to the Company, assist in writing and design of corporate materials, assist in the preparation of news releases, advise on the Company's website and internet presence, include the Company in Howard's Insight blog, for an initial term of 12 months. The Company confirms that this agreement has been extended. Howard is an arm's length party to the Company and owns 650,000 Common Shares.

The contact information for Howard is:

The Howard Group Inc.

Address: 350, 318 - 11 Avenue SE, Calgary, AB T2G 0Y2

Phone: 1(888) 221-0915

Email: info@howardgroupinc.com

Website: www.howardgroupinc.com

About Allied Critical Metals Inc.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the advancement and revitalization of its 100%-owned Borralha Tungsten Project and the Vila Verde Tungsten Project in northern Portugal.

The Borralha Project is one of the largest undeveloped tungsten resources within the European Union and benefits from a favourable Environmental Impact Declaration (DIA), positioning the Borralha Project for advancement toward feasibility and development. Vila Verde represents additional exploration upside within the same strategic jurisdiction.

Tungsten has been designated a critical raw material by the United States and the European Union due to its strategic importance in defense, aerospace, manufacturing, automotive, electronics and energy applications. Currently, China, Russia and North Korea account for approximately 87% of global tungsten supply and reserves, highlighting the importance of secure western sources.

Further details regarding the Borralha Project are available in the Company's NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report dated April 14, 2026, filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.alliedcritical.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Roy Bonnell"

CEO and Director

Additional information is also available by contacting the Company:

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("FLI"). FLI includes statements regarding the review, correction and removal of disclosure on the Company's website and in its corporate presentation, social media and other investor relations materials; future disclosure of PEA results, economic sensitivities and historical estimates; qualified person review, approval and identification; the implementation and ongoing operation of enhanced internal disclosure review processes; the Company's attendance at various upcoming investor and industry conferences; the positioning of the Borralha Project for advancement toward feasibility and development; and the Company's expectations regarding the additional exploration upside of the Vila Verde Project. FLI may be identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "may", "could", "would", "will" and similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current intentions and expectations and are not assurances that future disclosure controls will prevent every deficiency.

Material assumptions underlying this FLI include the availability of appropriately qualified persons and other personnel; access to reliable supporting information; adequate financial and other resources to complete the disclosure corrections; cooperation from service providers responsible for the Company's communications; and the Company's ability to implement and maintain effective disclosure review procedures. These assumptions are considered reasonable by management as of the date of this news release but may prove incorrect.

The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that the PEA results will be realized. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Any reference to potential NPV, IRR, payback, or other economic or technical parameters is preliminary and conceptual.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include delays in identifying and correcting affected disclosure; additional regulatory requirements; the availability of qualified personnel and reliable supporting information; limitations or failures of internal disclosure controls; and the continued circulation of superseded materials by third parties. Additional risks are described in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis and its Annual Information Form dated April 24, 2026, available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by FLI, which is not a guarantee of future performance.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update this forward-looking information in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures in this news release. These financial measures are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and should not be considered in isolation. The Company believes that these financial measures, together with financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. The inclusion of these financial measures is meant to provide additional information and should not be used as a substitute for performance measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. These financial measures are not necessarily standard and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Net Present Value (NPV) - is the present value calculation of net profit from operations determined using a particular discount rate. All NPV values stated herein are on an after-tax basis.

Internal Rate of Return (IRR) - is a financial metric used to assess an investment's profitability by calculating the annual rate of return that makes the NPV of all cash flows (both positive and negative) equal to zero.

Payback - is calculated in years as the length of time that it takes to pay off the capital costs from annual net profit expected from operations at the Borralha Project.

Defined Terms

"C$" means Canadian dollars.

"mtu" means metric tonne unit of tungsten.

"US$" means United States dollars.

"Vila Verde Technical Report" means the technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Vila Verde Property, District of Vila Real, Portugal" effective as of July 30, 2024 prepared by J. Douglas Blanchflower, P.Geo.

"WO 3 " means tungsten trioxide.

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