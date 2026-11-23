51Talk Students from Türkiye Speak on Climate Change at UN COP31

Two Turkish students share their perspectives on climate change at the UN Climate Change Conference in Antalya.

ANTALYA, Turkey, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Turkish students from 51Talk, a global 1-on-1 online English education platform, took the stage at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya to share their perspectives on climate change and sustainability.

Öykü and Kemal joined young speakers from five other countries to discuss environmental challenges and their hopes for the future. Speaking in English at an international event hosted in their home country, the students demonstrated how language learning can open doors to conversations beyond the classroom.

Since 2019, 51Talk has brought students to UN events to share their perspectives on global issues. This year's COP31 marks the fifth time the company has provided young learners with an opportunity to speak on a UN stage.

Two Turkish Students Share Their Stories

For Öykü, 10 years old and from Istanbul, speaking at COP31 was an opportunity to share her perspective on climate education and youth empowerment. Her speech explored "Educate Every Child. Empower Every Voice. Protect Every Future," connecting a global environmental challenge with her own perspective.

"Climate education must empower young people not only to understand the climate crisis but also to become part of the solution," she said.

Kemal, 12 years old and from Ankara, focused on "Climate Commitments vs. Real Action," highlighting the message: "We don't just need promises. We need action that makes a difference." His presentation offered another perspective on how young people can contribute to a more sustainable future.

For the two students, speaking at COP31 in their home country was a memorable milestone. Beyond delivering their speeches, they had the opportunity to meet peers from different cultures, exchange ideas, and experience firsthand how English could help them communicate with an international audience.

Building Speaking Confidence in Türkiye

51Talk supports children in Türkiye through personalized 1-on-1 online English lessons, interactive learning experiences, and a global network of over 10,000 professionally certified English teachers.

The brand also offers a subscription-based learning service in Türkiye, designed to make regular English practice more flexible and accessible for local families. Through ongoing speaking practice and personalized instruction, children can build consistent learning habits and gradually develop confidence in everyday communication.

Turkish families value the subscription plan for its affordability, flexibility, convenient scheduling, and accessible support, making online English learning easier to integrate into everyday family life.

"Seeing Öykü and Kemal speak at COP31 fills our entire team with immense pride and joy. Last year, we had the privilege of supporting Osman Batu at COP30 in Belém, Brazil. This year, we are even prouder to support all three students as they take part in COP31, hosted in their home country, Türkiye. Watching these children grow in confidence, find their voices, and prepare to share their ideas on a global stage is truly rewarding. Their journeys show what becomes possible when children are given the right support and the opportunity to express themselves in English. We are incredibly proud of how far they have come, and we hope their stories inspire many more children across Türkiye to believe in themselves and dream bigger," said Murat Akdemir, Sales Manager at 51Talk Türkiye.

The students' participation reflects 51Talk's commitment to helping children turn everyday English practice into opportunities to share ideas and connect with the wider world.

About 51Talk

Founded in 2011, 51Talk is a global online 1-on-1 English education platform for children aged 3 to 15. Through interactive lessons, structured curricula, and personalized instruction with teachers fluent in English, 51Talk helps young learners build practical communication skills and speaking confidence.

For more information, visit: https://www.51talk.com/subscription/tr/?langcode=tr

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