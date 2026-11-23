The First Saudi Girl to Speak on a UN Stage with 51Talk Brings Riyadh's Green Vision to COP31

A Saudi student speaks at the UN Climate Change Conference in Antalya, Türkiye, as 51Talk marks its fourth consecutive year of bringing Saudi children to UN climate conferences.

ANTALYA, Türkiye, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi student Nada Al-Mughairi, 12, took the stage at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, to share how her city's greening efforts inspired her vision for a more sustainable future.

Speaking in English alongside young participants from six countries, Nada delivered a speech on Riyadh's urban greening efforts, a theme closely connected to the Kingdom's Green Riyadh Program and Saudi Green Initiative under Vision 2030.

Nada's participation marks the fourth consecutive year that a Saudi student has joined 51Talk's young delegation at a UN climate conference, following COP28 in Dubai, COP29 in Baku, and COP30 in Belém.

A Young Speaker for a Greener Riyadh

Nada earned her place at COP31 by winning a speaking competition organized by 51Talk in Saudi Arabia. In her speech, she described how new parks, tree-lined streets, and green spaces are transforming Riyadh, and why sustaining them in a desert climate matters to children of her generation.

"Real sustainability is not only about creating something green today. It is about making sure it can survive tomorrow," Nada said.

"We, the younger generation, are not only asking leaders to protect our future. We are ready to help build it," she added.

"When I stood on that stage, I felt I was speaking for every child in Riyadh. Meeting friends from so many countries showed me that we all want the same thing: a greener home for the future," Nada said.

Beyond the stage, Nada met young speakers from Türkiye, Kuwait, Thailand, Indonesia, and China, exchanging ideas about how children in different countries experience climate change.

Turning English into a Voice for Change

51Talk helps children build practical communication skills through personalized 1-on-1 online English lessons, structured curricula, and a global network of over 10,000 English teachers.

To further support practical communication skills, 51Talk has introduced ??????? ???? ????????? (Global Communicator) in Saudi Arabia, a new English curriculum designed to connect language learning with real-world communication. Based on a syllabus licensed by Oxford University Press and developed by 51Talk, the curriculum features stories, characters, and everyday scenarios rooted in Saudi culture, helping children learn English through familiar places, traditions, and situations.

Through immersive, task-based activities, children practice expressing opinions, solving problems, and communicating with confidence. AI-supported personalization and learning feedback help tailor lessons to each child's needs and make progress more visible to families.

About 51Talk

Founded in 2011, 51Talk is a global 1-on-1 online English education platform for children aged 3 to 15. Through interactive lessons, structured curricula, and personalized instruction, 51Talk helps young learners build practical communication skills and speaking confidence.

For more information, visit: https://www.51talk.com/ar/index/

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