The First Kuwaiti Student to Speak on a UN Stage with 51Talk Shares "Small Ideas, Big Changes" at COP31

A 12-year-old student from Kuwait speaks at the UN Climate Change Conference in Antalya, Türkiye, sharing how children can turn everyday ideas into climate action.

ANTALYA, Türkiye, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuwaiti student Hashim Rafa, 12, took the stage at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, to share how children can turn small, everyday ideas into meaningful climate action.

Speaking in English alongside young participants from six countries, Hashim delivered his speech, "Small Ideas, Big Changes," connecting life in Kuwait's intense summer heat to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 13: Climate Action.

A Young Speaker from Kuwait



Hashim earned his place at COP31 through 51Talk's speaking competition in Kuwait. In his speech, he described how he and his friend had to stop playing football because the ground was too hot. Rather than simply complaining, they drew a map of their school playground, marked where shade trees could be planted, and presented the idea to their principal.

"People often tell us, 'Children are the future.' But we're here now. We don't have to wait until we grow up to protect our home," Hashim said.

He also encouraged others to save electricity, reduce waste, plant trees suited to Kuwait's climate, and use creativity to inspire change.

"Together, our small hands can spark big changes," he added.

Beyond the stage, Hashim met young speakers from Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Thailand, Indonesia, and China, exchanging ideas about how children in different countries experience climate change.

Turning English into a Voice for Change



51Talk helps children build practical communication skills through personalized 1-on-1 online English lessons, structured curricula, and a global network of over 10,000 English teachers.

"We are incredibly proud of Hashim. Seeing a child from Kuwait stand on a UN stage and speak confidently in English is exactly why we do what we do. It is also a responsibility: to give every child in Kuwait and across the Gulf the tools and courage to share their ideas with the world," said SHAO, 51Talk Middle East Marketing Director.

To further support practical communication skills, 51Talk has introduced ??????? ???? ????????? (Global Communicator) in Kuwait, a new English curriculum designed to connect language learning with real-world communication. Based on a syllabus licensed by Oxford University Press and developed by 51Talk, the curriculum features stories, characters, and everyday scenarios rooted in Gulf culture and daily life, helping children in Kuwait learn English through familiar settings and experiences.

Through immersive, task-based activities, children practice expressing opinions, solving problems, and communicating with confidence. AI-supported personalization and learning feedback help tailor lessons to each child's needs and make progress more visible to families.

About 51Talk

Founded in 2011, 51Talk is a global 1-on-1 online English education platform for children aged 3 to 15. Through interactive lessons, structured curricula, and personalized instruction, 51Talk helps young learners build practical English communication skills and speaking confidence.

For more information, visit: https://www.51talk.com/kwt/index/

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