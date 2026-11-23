

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clinical research group IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) is nearing around $1.1 billion takeover of Quotient Sciences, Bloomberg reported Sunday citing people familiar with the market.



As per the report, the takeover offer for the UK-based drug development and manufacturing specialist could be announced as soon as Monday.



The development comes as IQVIA plans to expand its role in bringing new medicines to market.



Nottingham-based Quotient, owned by the private equity firm Permira since 2019, specializes in early-stage drug development and clinical manufacturing.



Earlier in May, IQVIA reportedly acquired a collection of discovery-stage assets from Charles River Laboratories Inc.



On the NYSE, IQVIA shares traded at $245.82 on Friday, down 1.89%. In the after-hours, the shares gained 0.54%.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News