

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Julius Baer Gruppe AG (JBAXY.PK, JBARF.PK, JGE.F, BAER.SW) Monday said that its Assets under Management, or AuM, rose 6 percent to 553 billion Swiss francs in the first ten months of 2026. During the same period, adjusted pre-tax profit was up 17 percent.



The Swiss banking and financial services company said that this 6 percent growth was mainly due to market performance, the appreciation of the US dollar against the Swiss franc, and net new money inflows of 8.5 billion francs. Every month, average AuM increased by 9 percent to 538 billion francs, compared to the year-ago period.



Julius Baer said that adjusted profit before taxes for the first ten months of 2026 was around 1.3 billion francs, up 17% from the underlying result of the same period of 2025. Gross margin was 82 basis points in the 10 months, compared with the underlying gross margin of 83 bps in the first ten months of last year



Julius Baer said that it launched a share buyback programme of up to 600 million francs on November 2 and it is expected to be completed within one year.



Looking ahead, based on its performance during the first ten months, the company expects IFRS and adjusted net profits for fiscal 2026 to be substantially higher than last year's results.



On the Swiss Exchange, BAER.SW ended Friday's trading at 65.38 Swiss francs, down 2.62 francs or 3.9 percent.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News