

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Energy major ConocoPhillips (COP) announced Monday a definitive agreement to sell its Norway business and its 40.25% interest in and operatorship of the U.K. Teesside oil terminal to Vr Energi.



The total consideration would be $4.425 billion, less agreed upon adjustments of approximately $0.5 billion as of the January 1, 2026, effective date.



Total consideration is expected to be $3.9 billion, including the remaining 2026 tax liability of approximately $1.4 billion, payable in the first half of 2027, resulting in net cash proceeds of around $2.5 billion.



The deal is expected to close by the end of the first quarter 2027, subject to approval by the Norwegian Ministry of Energy and regulatory conditions.



The sale includes ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS and ConocoPhillips (U.K.) Teesside Operator Limited, which together hold the company's Norway and Teesside assets and associated decommissioning liabilities.



The Norway business includes ConocoPhillips' interests in producing assets on the Norwegian continental shelf, as well as interests in eight partner-operated fields across the Norwegian Sea and northern North Sea.



In 2025, the Norway business produced around 120 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. The year-end 2025 proved reserves associated with the sale properties were approximately 221 million barrels of oil equivalent.



At the deal closing, Vr Energi will assume the post-effective date balance sheets of the properties.



ConocoPhillips plans to utilize proceeds for general purposes and for discretionary share repurchases in 2027 to supplement its long-standing commitment of returning around 45% of cash from operations to shareholders.



Andy O'Brien, president and chief executive officer, said, 'Norway and Teesside are high-quality assets with strong operating histories, and we believe this win-win transaction unlocks value for ConocoPhillips while positioning these assets for continued success under new ownership.'



COP shares closed Friday's regular trading on the NYSE at $136.12, up 0.84%, while it lost 0.82% in the after-hours activity.



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