Initial grab-sample assays from the New Discovery return up to 4.63% Li 2 O, with 7 of 12 samples exceeding 2% Li 2 O.

Lithium-bearing samples collected from multiple locations of the New Discovery's approximately 150-metre by 60-metre mapped exposure.

New Discovery extends the exploration trend from approximately 6 km to 16 km, significantly expanding the property's exploration potential.

Victory's previously announced exploration field program is now complete.

Results strengthen Victory's potential to provide additional Ontario lithium supply alongside Georgia Lake project, supporting the longer-term raw material needs of Rock Tech's proposed Red Rock Converter. Additional assays from the field program pending, with a full assessment of the field program to follow.

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") is pleased to announce the completion of its first field exploration program at the Victory Project ("Victory Project" or the "Project") in Northwestern Ontario and report initial laboratory assay results of up to 4.63% lithium oxide ("Li2O") from its recently announced spodumene-bearing pegmatite discovery (the "New Discovery"). Seven of the twelve samples from the New Discovery returned grades above 2% Li2O, including individual results of 4.63%, 4.03%, and 4.0% Li2O.

Additional assay results from the entire program, which includes Last Resort and Bounty Pegmatites (both of which are Victory Projects lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites ("LCT")), will be released as they are received and reviewed. Rock Tech will also provide a consolidated analysis of the entire field program in the coming weeks, combining assay results with geological mapping and prospecting observations to assess Victory Project's scale potential and priorities for further exploration.

"This is a highly promising start and gives us every reason to keep moving forward at Victory," said Mirco Wojnarowicz, CEO of Rock Tech. "Having secured the right to test the property's potential through staged exploration, we are pleased to see the first program deliver a discovery with exciting laboratory results. For Rock Tech, it marks another step forward in building a pipeline of potential Ontario lithium feedstock for our proposed Red Rock Converter."

Initial assays strengthen the case for further exploration

Lithium-bearing samples were collected from northern, central, eastern, and southern portions of the New Discovery's mapped surface exposure, approximately 150 metres along strike and 60 metres across. These results will guide systematic sampling and drill testing to assess grade continuity and the pegmatite's extent beneath cover and at depth. Complete results are presented in Table 1.

Grab samples are selective and are not necessarily representative of average grades across the pegmatite. The results do not establish continuous mineralization between sampled locations.

"These initial assays are an encouraging first result from the New Discovery," said Cameron Andrews, General Manager Canada of Rock Tech. "With fieldwork now complete, we are bringing together the sampling results and geological mapping to assess what the program has revealed across Victory. Further assays will help us evaluate the priority targets and guide our drilling plans."

Building on the potential that attracted Rock Tech to Victory

Rock Tech optioned Victory Project in June 2026 based on its combination of encouraging historical lithium grades, substantial surface pegmatite exposures and proximity to established highway and railway infrastructure. Historical selective grab samples returned up to 5.11% Li 2 O at Last Resort and 3.48% Li 2 O at Bounty, providing the starting point for the Company's first field program.

That program has now delivered the New Discovery approximately 10 kilometres east of Bounty. Together, the three occurrences define an approximately 16-kilometre exploration trend, compared with the original six-kilometre corridor between Last Resort and Bounty. The geological relationship and mineralized continuity between these occurrences remain to be established.

These developments strengthen the exploration case that originally attracted Rock Tech to Victory Project and support its evaluation as a potential future source of Ontario lithium feedstock for the proposed Red Rock Converter.

Table 1. Complete New Discovery sample results from the 2026 field program.

Sample ID Lithology Comments Li 2 O

(%) Li

(ppm) Easting

(m) Northing

(m) A00453760 Pegmatite Spodumene, quartz, feldspar, muscovite and tourmaline 2.08 9,660 457976.99 5524731.78 A00453761 Pegmatite Spodumene with muscovite and tourmaline 4.03 18,700 458004.31 5524696.32 A00453762 Pegmatite Spodumene-bearing pegmatite 3.32 15,400 458012.13 5524648.56 A00453764 Pegmatite Spodumene-rich material with quartz, feldspar and tourmaline 4.00 18,600 458005.34 5524635.49 A00453765 Pegmatite Eastern exposure. Spodumene, quartz and feldspar 3.01 14,000 458025.58 5524668.69 A00453766 Pegmatite Easternmost exposure. Spodumene with mica and garnet 0.83 3,840 458045.60 5524655.19 A004535624 Pegmatite Biotite-rich, with muscovite, garnet and tourmaline 0.01 48 458038.00 5524605.00 A004535626 Pegmatite Eastern exposure. Feldspar-rich with quartz and mica 0.12 537 458024.00 5524692.00 A004535627 Pegmatite Eastern exposure. Spodumene, quartz and feldspar 4.63 21,500 458020.00 5524704.00 A004535628 Pegmatite Northwestern exposure. Spodumene, quartz and feldspar 0.96 4,440 457991.00 5524675.00 A004535629 Pegmatite Southern exposure. Spodumene with quartz, feldspar and mica 2.71 12,600 458005.00 5524616.00 A004535630 Pegmatite Muscovite-only sample 0.43 2,000 457996.00 5524711.00

Li2O is calculated from elemental lithium using Li (ppm) × 2.153 ÷ 10,000, with results rounded to two decimal places. Coordinates reproduce the field dataset. (Zone 15 NAD83).

Further results and exploration planning

The Company is reviewing the New Discovery results to plan further sampling and initial drill testing, while evaluating additional geophysics to help identify favourable geological features beneath cover and generate further targets.

The planned maiden drill program in 2027 will evaluate targets at the New Discovery, Bounty, and Last Resort. Its scope and timing remain subject to geological review, permitting and funding.

Sampling and Laboratory Analysis

The New Discovery samples were collected as selective grabs from exposed pegmatite and transported from the field to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Reference standards were inserted into the sample stream at a frequency of one for every 15 field samples.

Samples were prepared using Actlabs' RX1 procedure, comprising drying and crushing to 80% passing 2 mm, followed by riffle splitting of a 250 g portion and pulverization to 95% passing 105µm. Multi-element analysis under code UT7 used sodium peroxide fusion followed by inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry (ICP-OES) and mass spectrometry (ICP-MS), with lithium measured by ICP-MS. Elemental lithium results were converted to Li 2 O using a factor of 2.153.

Qualified Person and Technical Disclosure

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron Andrews, P.Eng., a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Current and historical grab samples are selective and are not necessarily representative of mineralization on the Project. Historical results referenced at Last Resort have not been fully verified by the Company. Surface exposure dimensions and visual observations do not establish representative lithium grades, true thickness or continuity at depth. The approximately 16-kilometre exploration trend describes the span of known occurrences and does not represent a continuously mineralized zone.

On behalf of the Company,

Mirco Wojnarowicz

CEO

About the Victory Project

Victory is a 9,875-hectare exploration property approximately 45 kilometres east of Kenora, Ontario. Rock Tech secured an option to acquire 100% of the Project in June 2026. The property lies along the Trans-Canada Highway, with rail, electrical transmission and a natural gas pipeline nearby. Rock Tech is evaluating Victory as a potential additional source of Ontario lithium for its proposed Red Rock Converter.

About Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech is developing an integrated lithium supply chain to serve the battery industries in Europe and North America. Its projects include the Guben Converter in Germany, the proposed Red Rock Converter in Ontario and the wholly owned Georgia Lake lithium project in Ontario. The Company aims to supply locally produced lithium through responsible sourcing, proven processing technologies and the future integration of recycled materials.

Rock Tech is enabling the battery age by making the battery industries in Europe and North America more independent and competitive. The Company's goal is to ensure the supply of high-quality, locally produced lithium - supporting a resilient, sustainable, and transparent value chain from mine to battery-grade material.

Rock Tech relies on responsible sourcing, state-of-the-art and proven technologies, and a clear focus on circular economy principles. The Company's lithium converter projects in Guben, Germany (24,000 tonnes LHM per year) and Ontario, Canada (approximately 30,000 tonnes per annum of lithium salts) form the foundation for a stable and regional supply to the battery and automotive industries. The Guben converter has been recognized as a Strategic Project under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act.

The raw materials for Rock Tech's converter projects are intended to be sourced exclusively from verifiably ESG-compliant suppliers. In Canada, Rock Tech relies, among other sources, on its wholly-owned Georgia Lake Project, which is intended to provide a stable and sustainable supply for the North American market and is being developed in close partnership with local Indigenous communities. By integrating recycled materials, the Company aims to close the local battery loop.

With its facilities, Rock Tech intends to contribute to battery-grade material sovereignty and the achievement of climate targets. The company works in partnership with industry, policymakers, and community groups, and is committed to open communication and the highest environmental standards. With its facilities, Rock Tech makes a central contribution to battery-grade material sovereignty and the achievement of climate targets. The Company works in partnership with industry, policymakers, and community groups, and is committed to open communication and the highest environmental standards.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws and are referred to herein as "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "predicts", "believes", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "projects", "forecasts", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could" or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company's exploration program that started in October 2026 at the Victory Project, including the timing, scope and objectives of such program; the potential extension of the known Bounty and Last Resort pegmatite occurrences; the establishment of continuous mineralization between sampled locations; the identification of additional spodumene-bearing pegmatite occurrences and exploration targets; future sampling and drill testing; the planned 2027 drilling campaign; Rock Tech's opinions, beliefs and expectations regarding the exploration potential of the Victory Project; and the Company's business strategy, development and exploration opportunities and projects.

The forward-looking information in this news release is based on several key assumptions and material factors. Such assumptions that the Company's planned exploration activities and multi-element analyses at the Victory Project will proceed as currently anticipated including its scope and timing, that required permits, approvals and authorizations and funding will be obtained on a timely basis, that personnel, contractors and equipment will be available as required, and that market conditions for lithium will remain favorable. Final actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements, including those from the ongoing exploration activities and grab samples. Forward-looking statements by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the risk that planned exploration activities may be delayed, modified or not completed as expected; the risk that exploration activities may not confirm historical exploration results or geological interpretations; changes in project plans; permitting, regulatory, environmental and Indigenous consultation risks; risks relating to financing, contractor performance and availability of labour and equipment; fluctuations in lithium prices and market demand; and risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, and the Company cautions the reader not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, nor does it assume any obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changes in assumptions, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

SOURCE Rock Tech Lithium Inc.