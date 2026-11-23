

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - German chemicals company BASF SE (BAS.DE) announced on Monday that it has agreed to sell its battery recycling business to recycling specialist cylib as it focuses its battery materials portfolio on cathode active materials. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



The transaction includes BASF's battery recycling operations in Europe and North America, including intellectual property, customer contracts, partner relationships, a black mass production plant and a battery recycling prototype facility in Schwarzheide, Germany, the company said.



BASF said cathode active materials offer the highest potential for customer value creation, differentiation and profitable growth within its battery materials business.



The company said the deal is expected to close between the second and third quarters of 2027.



Separately, BASF said it is pursuing strategic options for its mothballed battery materials sites in Battle Creek, Michigan, and Harjavalta, Finland, including potential partnerships.



On XETRA, shares of BASF were up 0.47% at 49.59 euros.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News