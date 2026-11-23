Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - 55 North Gold Inc. (CSE: FFF) (OTCQB: FFFNF) (FSE: 6YF) ("55 North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Mineral Exploration Agreement (the "EA") with Marcel Colomb First Nation ("MCFN"), effective October 20, 2026, in connection with the Company's 100%-owned Last Hope Gold Project located within MCFN Traditional Territory near Lynn Lake, Manitoba.

The EA establishes a framework for a long-term, cooperative relationship between 55 North and MCFN as the Company advances exploration activities at the Last Hope Gold Project. The agreement is founded on principles of respect, collaboration, trust, and open communication, and reflects 55 North's commitment to responsible mineral exploration in partnership with Indigenous communities.

Building a Meaningful Partnership

The EA provides for ongoing consultation, communication, and engagement between 55 North and MCFN throughout all phases of exploration. Key provisions of the agreement include:

A communication protocol establishing designated representatives from each party, regular updates, and annual meetings to maintain an effective and ongoing dialogue;

Employment and training commitments, including priority hiring of MCFN Members, contracting opportunities for MCFN businesses, and training support for community members;

Advance notice of contracting opportunities, with MCFN businesses given first opportunity to bid on contracts arising from exploration activities;

Environmental stewardship obligations, including compliance with applicable environmental standards, spill reporting protocols, and accommodation of traditional activities; and

A dispute resolution mechanism providing for good faith discussions, escalation to senior leadership, and mediation if required.

The EA was developed in accordance with the Manitoba-MCFN Mineral Exploration and Development Protocol signed by the Province of Manitoba and MCFN on March 17, 2022.

"We are honoured to formalize our relationship with Marcel Colomb First Nation through this Exploration Agreement," said Wayne Parsons, President and CEO of 55 North Gold Inc. "This agreement reflects our deep respect for MCFN's Rights and Values, and our shared commitment to working together as we advance the Last Hope Gold Project. This partnership with MCFN is absolutely critical to our success at Last Hope. We believe that meaningful relationships with Indigenous communities are the foundation of responsible mineral exploration, and we look forward to building a long-term working relationship that delivers real benefits for both MCFN Members and our shareholders."

About Marcel Colomb First Nation

Marcel Colomb First Nation is a Band under the Indian Act, recognized as a signatory to Treaty No. 6, with its members and community located in the Treaty No. 5 adhesion area near Lynn Lake, Manitoba. MCFN holds constitutionally protected treaty and Aboriginal rights in connection with the lands and resources in MCFN Traditional Territory. The EA was signed on behalf of MCFN by Chief Delhia Hart.

Chief Delhia Hart of Marcel Colomb First Nation commented, "On behalf of the Marcel Colomb First Nation, I am very pleased to announce that we have come to a mutual agreement with 55 North Gold that allows for the Marcel Colomb First Nation to ensure that its long-term socio-economic interests will benefit the membership for many years to come. The negotiations were done in a respectful way, built on trust that recognizes and affirms our Inherent and Treaty Rights while at the same time ensuring that we share in the benefits that will come from the natural resources of our traditional territory. With a process we established that is respectful and honours our natural environment, homelands, traditions, protocols and language, we are honoured to be signatory to this Exploration Agreement that will allow for a win-win situation for future generations."

About 55 North Gold Inc.

55 North Gold Inc. is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing its 100%-owned high-grade Last Hope Gold Project near Lynn Lake, Manitoba. The Project hosts a current NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate and is supported by excellent existing infrastructure. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.55northgold.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration activities at the Last Hope Gold Project, the anticipated benefits of the Exploration Agreement with MCFN, the Company's plans for ongoing consultation and engagement with MCFN, employment and contracting opportunities for MCFN Members and businesses, and the Company's general business plans and objectives.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and factors, including: the continued validity of the Exploration Agreement; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain all necessary permits and approvals; the availability of financing to fund planned exploration activities; and general economic and market conditions. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: the inherent risks of mineral exploration; changes in government regulations; the ability of the Company and MCFN to maintain a productive working relationship; and other factors described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325217