Retired Sylvamo Chairman and CEO brings four decades of global paper and packaging leadership and mills operations expertise; Laurie Brlas to retire from Board at year-end

ATLANTA, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), a global leader in sustainable consumer packaging, today announced the appointment of Jean-Michel Ribiéras to its Board of Directors, effective Nov.18, 2026.

Ribiéras is a seasoned global paper and packaging executive with extensive experience leading large-scale manufacturing operations. He joined International Paper in 1993 and held senior leadership roles across its global operations before leading the 2021 spinoff of the Global Papers business and seven paper mills to form Sylvamo. As Sylvamo's Chairman and CEO, he drove improvements in cash generation, returns on the business and balance-sheet strength. His earlier responsibilities at International Paper included oversight of its more than $14 billion Industrial Packaging business in the Americas.

"Jean-Michel's proven leadership across complex mill networks and large-scale packaging businesses will bring valuable expertise," said Robbert Rietbroek, President and Chief Executive Officer at Graphic Packaging. "His experience will help advance the work already underway to strengthen performance and drive sustained cash flow generation."

Ribiéras' board experience includes service with Louisiana-Pacific Building Solutions and the American Forest & Paper Association. He holds a bachelor's degree in management from École Supérieure des Dirigeants d'Entreprise in France and a master's degree in marketing from the University of Hartford. He also completed INSEAD's advanced management program in France.

"We regularly consider the Board's composition with an eye toward maintaining the right mix of experience and perspectives to support Graphic Packaging's long-term strategy," said Larry Venturelli, Chair of Graphic Packaging's Board of Directors. "Jean-Michel brings extensive paper and packaging experience and a global operating perspective, and we look forward to his contributions to the Board."

As part of a planned transition, Graphic Packaging also announced that Laurie Brlas will step down from the Board, effective Dec. 31, 2026.

"On behalf of the Board and the entire Graphic Packaging team, I want to express our sincere appreciation to Laurie for nearly eight years of outstanding service," Venturelli said. "Her experience, thoughtful perspective and commitment to Graphic Packaging have been invaluable to our Board and have helped shape the company's progress over the years. We are grateful for her many contributions and wish her all the very best in the years ahead."

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging designs and produces consumer packaging made primarily from renewable or recycled materials. An industry leader in innovation, the Company is committed to reducing the environmental footprint of consumer packaging. Graphic Packaging operates a global network of design and manufacturing facilities serving the world's most widely recognized brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. Learn more at www.graphicpkg.com.

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SOURCE Graphic Packaging Holding Company