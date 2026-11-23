Paratus Energy: Invitation to Q3 2026 Results Presentation

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker: PLSV) ("Paratus" or the "Company") will release its unaudited interim Q3 2026 financial results on 27 November 2026 at approximately 07:00 CET.

In connection with the results release, the Company will host a webcast to present the results at 15:00 CET on the same day. To participate in the webcast, please use the following link to register and access the live presentation:

https://paratusenergy.engagestream.euronext.com/q3-2026

The webcast and presentation materials will be accessible in the Investors section of the Company's website: www.paratus-energy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO and Interim CEO

Baton.Haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com

+47 4063 9083

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker: PLSV) is an investment holding company with a 50% joint venture interest in Seagems. Seagems is a leading subsea services company that owns and operates a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels, providing support, installation, flexible pipe-laying and construction services. All vessels are currently operating under contracts in Brazil.

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