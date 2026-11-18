HAMILTON, Bermuda, November 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker: PLSV) ("Paratus" or the "Company") today announces that it is currently carrying out a strategic review of its investment in Seagems, the Brazilian subsea joint venture held 50/50 with Vantris Energy Berhad ("Vantris").

Paratus and Vantris are conducting the review on a coordinated basis and exploring third-party interest in the Seagems business as a whole. The review may or may not lead to a transaction, and no decision to transact has been taken by either of the two joint venture parties at this stage.

Pareto Securities is acting as financial adviser for Paratus, while J.P. Morgan is acting as financial adviser for Vantris.

Advokatfirmaet Schjødt is acting as legal adviser to Paratus.

The Company will provide further updates to the market as and when appropriate, and in accordance with its disclosure obligations under applicable law.

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker: PLSV) is an investment holding company with a 50% joint venture interest in Seagems. Seagems is a leading subsea services company that owns and operates a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels, providing support, installation, flexible pipe-laying and construction services. All vessels are currently operating under contracts in Brazil.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements in section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The stock exchange announcement was published by Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO and Interim CEO, at the time and date stated above in this announcement.

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For additional information, please contact:

Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO and Interim CEO

[email protected]

+47 4063 9083

SOURCE Paratus Energy Services Ltd