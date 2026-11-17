Paratus Energy: Contract Award for Seagems Safira

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement made by Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (OSLO: PLSV) ("Paratus" or the "Company") on 18 September 2026 regarding the Petrobras tender process. Paratus is pleased to announce that Seagems, its 50/50 joint venture with Vantris Energy Berhad ("Seagems" or the "JV"), has been awarded a contract by Petrobras for the provision of pipe-laying support vessel services offshore Brazil ("Contract"), following a competitive tender process.

The scope of work under the Contract includes the provision of subsea engineering, installation and other services in Brazilian waters using a third-party vessel, Seagems Safira (referred to as "Neptune" in the Petrobras tender).

Seagems Safira is an ultra-deep water offshore construction vessel, currently under construction, and is capable of operating in water depths up to 3,000 meters. The vessel will be equipped with a heavy-duty horizontal lay system with a 300-tonne capacity, designed to perform pipe and umbilical installation activities.

The work under the Contract is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2028 for a period of four years.

The Contract is expected to add approximately USD 410 million to Seagems' backlog, of which the Company has a 50 percent share.

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (OSLO: PLSV) is an investment holding company with a 50% joint venture interest in Seagems. Seagems is a leading subsea services company that owns and operates a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels, providing support, installation, flexible pipe-laying and construction services. All vessels are currently operating under contracts in Brazil.

For additional information, please contact:

Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO and Interim CEO

baton.haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com

+47 406 39 083

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

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