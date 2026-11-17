Paratus Energy: Changes to Executive Management

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (PLSV) ("Paratus" or the "Company") today announces that Baton Haxhimehmedi has notified the Board of Directors of his resignation as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Interim Chief Executive Officer (Interim CEO) to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Haxhimehmedi will continue to serve in both capacities during his notice period, which is expected to conclude on 30 April 2027.

The Company thanks Mr. Haxhimehmedi for his efforts and contributions to Paratus.

The Board is considering the Company's future management needs and will provide further information when available. The PLSV business continues to be managed by Rogerio Salbego and the experienced senior management team at Seagems.

For all investor-related inquiries, please reach out to us at info@paratus-energy.com.

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