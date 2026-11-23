Initial deployment at SATO's hydro-powered Joliette site was handed over 22 days after signing and is now serving Datum's customers

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - SATO Technologies Corp. (TSXV: SATO) (OTCQB: CCPU.F) ("SATO" or the "Company") today announced that its operating subsidiary, Qritical AI Inc. ("Qritical AI"), has signed Datum Technology, Inc. ("Datum") as its first AI customer. Qritical AI and Datum entered into a master services agreement and an initial service order (together, the "Agreement") on October 21, 2026.

Under the Agreement, Datum has completed an initial deployment of NVIDIA B300 (Blackwell Ultra) GPU servers in a dedicated, access-controlled zone at the Company's hydro-powered site in Joliette, Québec. Datum supplied its own equipment and will operate its environment, while Qritical AI provides space, power and on-site support. Working to meet end customer deadlines, Qritical AI handed the environment over to Datum on November 12, 2026, 22 days after signing, and Datum delivered the infrastructure to its customers - including an AI coding startup and an inference platform - on November 16, 2026.

As AI infrastructure demand accelerates, the challenge is not only securing advanced GPUs but also finding the power and datacenter capacity needed to deploy them. Partnerships between neocloud providers and operators of existing powered facilities offer a way to address that challenge, bringing new compute capacity online without the time and resources needed to build new datacenters from the ground up. The Datum deployment at Joliette demonstrates this approach.

The deployment is the first step in SATO's transition toward AI compute, leveraging existing powered capacity at its Joliette site. Datum's deployment is housed in a hall previously used for bitcoin mining, while mining operations continue in other halls. The site has 20 MW of hydro-powered capacity, portions of which SATO may convert to support additional AI compute deployments over time. The Company is also in discussions with prospective AI customers, although there can be no assurance that those discussions will result in definitive agreements.

Datum is a network- and security-focused neocloud co-founded by Zachary Smith and Jacob Smith, who previously co-founded Packet, a bare-metal cloud company acquired by Equinix in 2020. Both are shareholders of and strategic advisors to the Company. Neither is a director, officer or insider of the Company.

"AI needs clean, stable power, and Québec has it," said Romain Nouzareth, President and Chief Executive Officer of SATO. "We converted bitcoin mining space and handed it over to Datum 22 days after signing. That is what existing powered capacity makes possible for AI customers."

"Our customers are growing quickly, but developing new datacenter assets is costly and slow," said Zachary Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of Datum. "In Joliette, SATO was able to convert existing space to our needs in a matter of weeks, enabling us to deliver hydro-powered NVIDIA B300 GPU infrastructure quickly to end users."

Financial terms of the Agreement were not disclosed.

About SATO Technologies Corp.

SATO Technologies Corp. (TSXV: SATO) (OTCQB: CCPU.F), through its subsidiaries, operates a 20 MW hydro-powered site in Joliette, Québec, which has hosted bitcoin mining operations and is transitioning toward AI compute. SATO is a Canadian company headquartered in Toronto with offices in Québec. Through its subsidiary Qritical AI Inc., the Company is beginning to offer AI colocation to customers. For more information, visit www.bysato.com.

About Datum Technology, Inc.

Datum is a network- and security-focused neocloud for alt clouds and AI-native enterprises that need to scale beyond the public clouds. Working alongside a growing ecosystem of partners, Datum operates and connects distributed, private-by-default infrastructure globally. Learn more at datum.net.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the deployment of Datum's equipment, the continued operation of Datum's deployment, the Agreement, the Company's transition of its Québec site from bitcoin mining to AI compute, the use of available site capacity for GPU servers, and discussions with prospective AI customers. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that management believes to be reasonable, including the continued availability of electricity supply to the site, the performance by the parties of their obligations under the Agreement, and the Company's ability to advance discussions with prospective customers. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including operational interruptions, grid curtailment, changes to electricity supply arrangements or to applicable regulation, termination of the Agreement in accordance with its terms, the Company's ability to finance its operations, market demand for AI compute, and the risk that discussions with prospective customers may not lead to definitive agreements. There can be no assurance that the deployment will continue to operate as expected, that available capacity will be contracted for AI compute, or that the Company will enter into additional AI compute agreements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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