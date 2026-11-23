Research underscores Ainos' largest-ever agreement with a global semiconductor assembly and testing leader, bringing total agreements to $11.1 million across 6,400 AI Nose systems

Report highlights recurring revenue opportunities, improving cost discipline, and further expansion potential

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company") today highlighted a new research report from VASRO GmbH ("VASRO") examining the Company's accelerating commercialization in semiconductor manufacturing.

The report highlights Ainos' record $9 million follow-on agreement for 5,000 additional AI Nose systems with the world's leading outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing (OSAT) services provider, valued at approximately twice Ainos' combined revenue from 2021 through 2025. Together with the initial $2.1 million agreement, the two agreements now total $11.1 million across 6,400 systems, reflecting a substantial expansion in customer adoption.

VASRO describes the milestone as "a customer that has used AI Nose in its own plants is now buying more than three times as many."

Key highlights from the VASRO report include:

Scaling repeat customer demand: The largest agreement in Ainos' history marks the second stage of a three-phase roadmap established with the leading OSAT provider in June 2025. VASRO identifies a potential third phase of up to 15,000 systems as a future expansion opportunity, subject to further agreements.

The largest agreement in Ainos' history marks the second stage of a three-phase roadmap established with the leading OSAT provider in June 2025. VASRO identifies a potential third phase of up to 15,000 systems as a future expansion opportunity, subject to further agreements. Building recurring revenue streams: Ainos expects approximately $175,000 in quarterly recurring revenue beginning Q4 2026 from its initial 1,400-system subscription. The new 5,000-system agreement also provides annual service fees for platform usage and technology upgrades, beginning after each system's first anniversary of acceptance.

Ainos expects approximately $175,000 in quarterly recurring revenue beginning Q4 2026 from its initial 1,400-system subscription. The new 5,000-system agreement also provides annual service fees for platform usage and technology upgrades, beginning after each system's first anniversary of acceptance. Securing customer-funded working capital: The $9 million agreement requires a $4.5 million deposit within 60 days of signing, providing a contractual source of funding to support equipment fulfillment and commercial scale-up.

The $9 million agreement requires a $4.5 million deposit within 60 days of signing, providing a contractual source of funding to support equipment fulfillment and commercial scale-up. Strengthening cash collections: Ainos collected $950,000 following Q3 2026 from AI Nose commercialization and VELDONA licensing, supporting its near-term liquidity position.

Ainos collected $950,000 following Q3 2026 from AI Nose commercialization and VELDONA licensing, supporting its near-term liquidity position. Improving financial performance: Q3 revenue reached $642,889, while GAAP net loss narrowed 36% and operating expenses declined 20% year over year. Operating cash used decreased approximately 9% during the first nine months of 2026.

Q3 revenue reached $642,889, while GAAP net loss narrowed 36% and operating expenses declined 20% year over year. Operating cash used decreased approximately 9% during the first nine months of 2026. Expanding semiconductor market reach: Initial orders from a new front-end wafer manufacturing customer extend AI Nose commercialization beyond backend assembly and testing.

Initial orders from a new front-end wafer manufacturing customer extend AI Nose commercialization beyond backend assembly and testing. Advancing Chemical Intelligence: Ainos surpassed 3 billion real-world chemical data points, strengthening the data foundation for it's AI model and broader Chemical Intelligence platform.

"Semiconductor manufacturing is becoming the first major commercial proving ground for Ainos' broader Chemical Intelligence platform," said Eddy Tsai, Chairman, President and CEO of Ainos. "Our follow-on agreement demonstrates how initial customer adoption can develop into larger-scale deployment. With growing traction across both frontend and backend semiconductor manufacturing, emerging recurring revenue streams, and an expanding chemical dataset, we are building a stronger foundation for commercial growth heading into 2027."

VASRO views the follow-on agreement as a key milestone in Ainos' transition toward commercial scale, supported by repeat customer demand, recurring revenue opportunities, and improving operating efficiency. Looking ahead, Ainos will focus on fulfilling the 5,000-system agreement, expanding recurring revenue, and advancing semiconductor adoption to support growth into 2027.

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) is building Chemical Intelligence for Physical AI, giving machines a new way to understand the physical world by turning chemical signals in the air into digital information. Its AI Nose technology enables intelligent systems to sense and interpret changes in their surroundings, while Atmosphere Engine extends that intelligence toward environmental control. Together, they form a sensing-to-control architecture designed to help machines sense, understand, and ultimately optimize their environments across semiconductor manufacturing, robotics, industrial systems, healthcare environments, and other real-world applications where AI increasingly interacts with the physical world. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, @AinosInc , and LinkedIn to stay up to date. Visit Ainos' media room at https://ainos.suite.accessnewswire.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, the uncertainty of the contemplated collaboration framework and the expected receipt of license fees, manufacturing license fees and other consideration thereunder; our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our licensed indications and product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations

ir@ainos.com

SOURCE: Ainos, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/vasro-research-highlights-ainos-record-9-million-ai-nose-agreemen-1255453