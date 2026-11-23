Operating expenses down 47% as Tiderock Composites drives growth; $240,000 of liabilities converted to equity

FLORENCE, AL / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTCID:TDRK), an advanced manufacturing and distribution company whose subsidiary Tiderock Composites produces high-performance composite components for the rail, aerospace and marine industries, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Revenue grew 64% year over year to $308,509, while net loss fell 57% to $(193,871) as operating expenses dropped by nearly half.

Third quarter 2026 highlights (vs. Q3 2025)

Revenue up 64% to $308,509, from $188,114.

to $308,509, from $188,114. Operating expenses down 47% to $318,645, from $602,986.

to $318,645, from $602,986. Loss from operations down 67% to $(143,060), from $(429,358).

to $(143,060), from $(429,358). Net loss down 57% to $(193,871), from $(454,974).

Nine-month highlights (vs. first nine months of 2025)

Revenue up 51% to $1,006,056, from $668,457.

to $1,006,056, from $668,457. Selling, general and administrative expense down 29% to $955,760, from $1,352,042.

to $955,760, from $1,352,042. Net loss down 37% to $(604,200), from $(964,047).

to $(604,200), from $(964,047). $240,000 of liabilities converted to equity in September through the issuance of 600,000 Series C preferred shares at $0.40 per share.

Management commentary

"We grew third-quarter revenue 64% while cutting operating expenses nearly in half compared with a year ago," said William Waldrop, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Tiderock Companies. "Tiderock Composites is now the engine of the business, and our focus is simple: grow manufacturing revenue, keep overhead lean and keep strengthening the balance sheet. Converting $240,000 of liabilities into equity in September was a meaningful step on that last point. Next, we intend to bring our manufacturing and distribution capabilities to the United States, a large market we believe is well suited to what we do."

Financial summary (unaudited)

Results of operations ($) Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Change 9M 2026 9M 2025 Change Revenue 308,509 188,114 +64 % 1,006,056 668,457 +51 % Gross margin 175,585 173,628 +1 % 575,376 564,971 +2 % Operating expenses 318,645 602,986 -47 % 1,053,899 1,455,611 -28 % Loss from operations (143,060 ) (429,358 ) 67% smaller (478,523 ) (890,640 ) 46% smaller Net loss (193,871 ) (454,974 ) 57% smaller (604,200 ) (964,047 ) 37% smaller Loss per share (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.01 )

Balance sheet ($) Sept 30, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Cash and cash equivalents 67,927 69,453 Total assets 2,184,045 2,203,351 Total liabilities 3,714,331 3,527,657 Total stockholders' deficit (1,530,286 ) (1,324,306 )

Full financial statements and notes are in the Company's quarterly report for the period ended September 30, 2026, available at www.otcmarkets.com.

Operational and corporate highlights

Manufacturing drives the business. All 2026 revenue came from Tiderock Composites, which serves rail, aerospace, marine and automotive customers from its 41,000 sq ft facility in Coningsby, Lincolnshire, UK.

All 2026 revenue came from Tiderock Composites, which serves rail, aerospace, marine and automotive customers from its 41,000 sq ft facility in Coningsby, Lincolnshire, UK. Aerospace certification. Tiderock Composites' aircraft seat back components hold FAR/CS 25.853 flammability certification, supporting its aerospace seating work.

Tiderock Composites' aircraft seat back components hold FAR/CS 25.853 flammability certification, supporting its aerospace seating work. Stronger balance sheet. On September 9, 2026, the Company issued 600,000 Series C preferred shares at $0.40 per share in exchange for $240,000 of a long-standing loan and related-party advances.

On September 9, 2026, the Company issued 600,000 Series C preferred shares at $0.40 per share in exchange for $240,000 of a long-standing loan and related-party advances. Sharper focus. On September 15, 2026, the Company announced the wind-down of its Vivara Global sustainable materials division to concentrate on manufacturing.

On September 15, 2026, the Company announced the wind-down of its Vivara Global sustainable materials division to concentrate on manufacturing. New headquarters and name. The Company moved its principal executive office to Florence, Alabama. Its board and majority stockholders have approved a change of name to Aloros Corporation, which will take effect once FINRA completes processing of the corporate action.

Outlook. Tiderock Composites is currently onboarding a new client under a monthly recurring revenue arrangement. Management expects continued revenue growth and plans to expand into the United States and add new service offerings at the corporate level, including distribution, while holding corporate overhead down and continuing to strengthen the balance sheet.

About Tiderock Companies, Inc.

Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC: TDRK) is a dedicated manufacturing and distribution company headquartered in Florence, Alabama. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Tiderock Composites Limited, it designs and manufactures composite components from phenolic, epoxy, polyester glass fiber and carbon fiber materials for the rail, aerospace, marine, automotive and construction industries. Learn more at www.tiderockcompanies.com.

Safe harbor statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied because of risks including the Company's ability to obtain financing, regulatory developments and matters affecting shareholders. Tiderock Companies, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Contact

William Waldrop, Chief Executive Officer

Tiderock Companies, Inc.

800-791-8433 | info@tiderockcompanies.com

SOURCE: Tiderock Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tiderock-companies-reports-third-quarter-2026-results-revenue-up-1255583