Tiderock Companies Inc.: Tiderock Companies, Inc. to Become Aloros Corporation, Sharpening Strategic Focus on Advanced Manufacturing

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC: TDRK) (the "Company") today announced that it is changing its corporate name to Aloros Corporation, marking a deliberate shift toward a more strategic, disciplined growth model centered on advanced manufacturing.

The Company filed a Certificate of Amendment to its Articles of Incorporation with the Nevada Secretary of State on September 14, 2026 and has requested that the name change, together with a new ticker symbol, become effective in the market on or about October 1, 2026. The name change and symbol change are subject to review and processing by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) under FINRA Rule 6490, and the Company will announce the new ticker symbol, CUSIP number and confirmed market effective date once FINRA has completed its review. No action is required by stockholders. Outstanding shares will continue to be valid and will not need to be exchanged.

A Sharper Focus

Aloros will concentrate its resources on advanced manufacturing, anchored by its wholly owned subsidiary Tiderock Composites Ltd, a Coningsby, U.K.-based manufacturer of advanced composite structures serving rail, aerospace and marine customers. Tiderock Composites will retain its name and continue to operate from its Lincolnshire facility.

Building on that foundation, Aloros intends to extend its U.K. manufacturing capabilities to the United States. To that end, the Company is actively pursuing strategic partnerships that expand its engineering and production capabilities, and distribution partnerships that broaden the markets it serves. The Company expects to announce developments on both fronts in the coming weeks.

Consistent with this focus, the Company is winding down activities that fall outside its manufacturing vision. Vivara Global and Arcata Global LLC, non-core subsidiaries with no ongoing role in the Company's manufacturing strategy, will cease operations.

In connection with the wind-down of Arcata Global, the Company and Arcata Global have released, and hereby disclaim, any right, title or interest in the unpatented lode mining claims that were the subject of a seller-financed purchase arrangement with Gunnison Gold Prospecting Company. Those claims remain the property of Gunnison Gold Prospecting Company, and prior statements regarding their acquisition should no longer be relied upon.

The Meaning of Aloros

The name Aloros joins two classical roots. The first, from the Latin alere, means to nourish, to sustain and to cause to grow - the root shared by words such as "aliment" and "alumnus." The second, from the Greek óros, means mountain. Together they express the Company's intent: growth that is sustained rather than sudden, and built to endure like a mountain - with a broad base, a patient ascent and a summit worth reaching.

"Tiderock was a holding company with a wide aperture. Aloros is a manufacturer with a point of view," said William Waldrop, Chief Executive Officer. "Our composites business in the U.K. has earned demanding certifications and the trust of blue-chip customers in rail and aerospace. The opportunity now is to bring that capability to the United States, add the right partners, and grow it deliberately. Everything that does not serve that mission, we are setting down. The name reflects the discipline: sustained growth, built like a mountain."

Further information regarding the name change will be made available through the Company's disclosure on the OTC Markets Group website (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol TDRK, and under the Company's new symbol once assigned.

About Tiderock Companies, Inc. (to be renamed Aloros Corporation)

Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC: TDRK) is a Nevada corporation headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Tiderock Composites Ltd, the Company designs and manufactures advanced composite components and structures for rail, aerospace and marine customers from its facility in Coningsby, Lincolnshire, United Kingdom. Upon effectiveness of its corporate name change, the Company will operate as Aloros Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the anticipated timing and effectiveness of the Company's name change and ticker symbol change, FINRA review, the Company's strategic focus, planned expansion of manufacturing capabilities to the United States, anticipated strategic and distribution partnerships, the wind-down of subsidiaries, and future announcements, are forward-looking statements and are inherently uncertain. Such statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to regulatory review and approval, financing, stockholder matters, the Company's ability to enter into and perform under partnership agreements, and general economic and market conditions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact

Tiderock Companies, Inc.

William Waldrop, Chief Executive Officer

109 Broad Street, 4th Floor,

Boston, MA 02110

800-791-8433

info@tiderockcompanies.com