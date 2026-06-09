Tiderock Companies, Inc.: Tiderock Companies Secures Second Contiguous Gold Claim in La Paz County, Arizona, Building Scalable Precious Metals Platform

Back-to-back acquisitions through Arcata Global establish a growing land position in a historically productive Arizona gold and copper county, with further consolidation opportunities under active evaluation.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC:TDRK) today announced the acquisition of a second unpatented lode gold mining claim in La Paz County, Arizona, adjacent to its recently acquired gold and copper property. The two contiguous claims together represent approximately 40 acres of consolidated mineral holdings in a historically active precious metals area.

The acquisition advances Tiderock's strategy of building a contiguous, scalable portfolio of precious metals assets with favorable geological characteristics and near-term development potential. Consolidating adjacent claims improves operational efficiency, expands the exploration target area, and strengthens the long-term value of the Company's growing mineral position.

The newly acquired property contains evidence of historical mining activity and geological features consistent with the gold and copper mineralization documented on the Company's existing claim. Initial evaluations indicate the property extends known exploration targets and offers opportunities to trace mineralization trends across the combined land position.

Exploration activities are ongoing across the Company's Arizona properties, including sampling, geological mapping, and technical evaluations. Tiderock expects to provide updates regarding exploration results and future development plans as additional data becomes available.

"This second acquisition is a deliberate step in our strategy of assembling contiguous, high-quality mineral positions," said William Waldrop, Chief Executive Officer of Tiderock Companies. "Controlling adjacent ground gives us greater flexibility to pursue exploration across a connected land package and supports our objective of building a scalable, vertically integrated precious metals operation through Arcata Global. We are actively evaluating additional opportunities to expand our footprint and drive long-term shareholder value."

The acquisition also supports Tiderock's broader initiative to integrate mineral production capabilities with its recently acquired commodities platform through Arcata Global LLC. The Company believes that combining asset ownership, production potential, and established commodities relationships creates a unique opportunity to participate across multiple stages of the precious metals value chain.

Exploration and Development Disclosure

The acquired property is an exploration-stage property with no mineral reserves. There is no assurance that further exploration will result in the determination of economically viable mineral reserves. Exploration results, historical production data, and geological observations should not be interpreted as indicating the existence of proven or probable mineral reserves.

About Tiderock Companies, Inc.

Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC: TDRK) is a diversified strategic asset and resource development company focused on acquiring, developing, and monetizing opportunities across the commodities, industrial, and critical minerals sectors. In addition to its resource initiatives, the Company owns Tiderock Composites Limited, a UK-based advanced composites manufacturer producing glass- and carbon-fiber reinforced polymer components for the aerospace, rail, marine, and automotive sectors, providing Tiderock with an operating, revenue-generating foundation alongside its mineral and critical-materials strategy.

About Arcata Global

Arcata Global is the majority-owned mining and strategic resources subsidiary of Tiderock Companies, focused on the acquisition and development of precious metals, base metals, rare earth element (REE), and critical mineral opportunities throughout North America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions. Tiderock Companies disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Tiderock Companies, Inc.

info@tiderockcompanies.com

(800) 791-8433

www.tiderockcompanies.com

SOURCE: Tiderock Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tiderock-companies-secures-second-contiguous-gold-claim-in-la-pa-1174426