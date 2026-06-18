Tiderock Companies, Inc. Announces Five-Year Lease Signing for UK Composite Manufacturing Facility

Tiderock Composites Ltd Secures 24,000 Sq. Ft. Coningsby, Lincolnshire Facility, Positioning for Global Composites Growth

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTCID:TDRK), with operations spanning composite manufacturing, commodities, and emerging technologies, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Tiderock Composites Ltd, has executed a five-year lease agreement for its manufacturing facility located in Coningsby, Lincolnshire, United Kingdom. The approximately 24,000 square foot facility, effective April 1, 2026, marks the Company's transition from a short-term lease arrangement following the acquisition of the composite division to a long-term operational commitment in the UK.

The execution of this long-term lease reflects the Company's confidence in its UK composite operations and its commitment to building a stable, scalable manufacturing platform. Having successfully completed the acquisition and integration of Tiderock Composites Ltd, the Company is now focused on long-term growth from an established operational base. The facility supports the company's glass-reinforced plastic (GRP) and carbon fibre composite manufacturing capabilities across the rail, aerospace, marine, and broader commercial industrial markets.

From its Coningsby facility, Tiderock Composites offers a comprehensive suite of composite manufacturing services, including phenolic, epoxy, and polyester glass fibre and carbon fibre reinforced mouldings using wet lay-up, vacuum infusion, and vacuum bagging techniques. The facility supports the full production lifecycle - from consultancy, pattern making, and mould manufacture through to component production, painting and finishing, and complete assembly.

William Waldrop, CEO of Tiderock Companies, Inc., commented:

"Securing this long-term lease is a statement of commitment - to our customers, to our workforce, and to the Coningsby community. Tiderock Composites is here to grow, and this facility gives us the platform to do exactly that. We are building something lasting in Lincolnshire, and we look forward to deepening our relationships with the industries and people we serve."

The lease commitment reflects the Company's continued investment in its UK composite division and its long-term operational strategy. Tiderock Composites Ltd is positioned to serve the growing demand for lightweight, high-performance composite materials across its target markets.

About Tiderock Companies, Inc.

Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC:TDRK) is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and growing undervalued or underperforming businesses in manufacturing, sustainability, and industrial innovation. Through its subsidiary Tiderock Composites Ltd., the Company delivers phenolic and advanced fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) solutions to the aerospace, rail, marine, automotive, and industrial markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements are inherently uncertain, and actual results may differ materially due to financing, regulatory, and shareholder risks. Tiderock Companies, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Tiderock Companies, Inc.

info@tiderockcompanies.com

(800) 791-8433

www.tiderockcompanies.com

SOURCE: Tiderock Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tiderock-companies-inc.-announces-five-year-lease-signing-for-uk-1179035