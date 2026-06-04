Tiderock Companies, Inc.: Tiderock Companies Launches Arcata Global Critical Minerals Platform with Acquisition of High-Grade Arizona Gold Claim

Acquisition establishes a dedicated platform to assemble a diversified North American portfolio of gold, copper, rare earth element (REE), and critical mineral assets aligned with rising domestic demand for strategic materials.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTCID:TDRK) today announced the acquisition of a highly prospective Arizona lode gold claim through its majority-owned subsidiary, Arcata Global, marking the launch of the Company's strategic precious metals and critical minerals growth initiative.

The acquisition represents the first step in a broader strategy focused on acquiring and developing undervalued gold, copper, rare earth element (REE), and strategic mineral assets across North America. Through Arcata Global, the Company intends to build a diversified portfolio of resource opportunities aligned with growing domestic demand for the critical materials that underpin electrification, grid expansion, data-center and artificial-intelligence buildout, and advanced manufacturing - secular demand trends to which copper and rare earth elements are central - and that are increasingly tied to national supply-chain security.

Management believes the newly acquired Arizona property offers an attractive combination of historical production, favorable geology, existing infrastructure, and exploration upside. Historical reports indicate approximately 150 tons of ore were previously mined, with reported grades averaging approximately 0.34 oz/ton gold (Au) and 0.5% copper (Cu).

Arcata Global was established to serve as Tiderock's dedicated mining and strategic resources platform focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing high-potential North American mineral opportunities with long-term development potential.

Key Property Highlights

Historical production of approximately 150 tons of ore during early mining operations.

Reported historical grades averaging approximately 0.34 oz/ton gold and 0.5% copper.

Multi-commodity mineralization including gold, silver, and copper.

Existing mining infrastructure and historical workings.

Excellent year-round operating conditions and road accessibility.

Significant exploration upside supported by favorable geological structures and underexplored mineralized zones.

The historical production and grade figures referenced above are derived from prior operator and publicly available records, have not been independently verified by the Company or by a qualified person, and are not reported in accordance with the disclosure standards of Regulation S-K 1300. Such historical results are not necessarily indicative of the presence, continuity, or economic viability of mineralization on the property and should not be relied upon as an estimate of mineral resources or reserves.

Initial fieldwork and sampling programs are currently underway, with assay testing in progress. The Company expects to provide additional updates regarding assay results, geological mapping, exploration milestones, and future acquisition opportunities in the coming weeks and months.

"This acquisition marks the launch of Arcata Global and the beginning of Tiderock's long-term expansion into strategic resource development," said William Waldrop, Chief Executive Officer of Tiderock Companies. "We believe increasing global demand for gold, copper, and critical minerals is creating a compelling environment to acquire and develop undervalued mineral assets with meaningful upside potential."

Waldrop continued, "Our objective is to build a scalable portfolio of strategic mineral opportunities capable of generating long-term shareholder value through exploration success, development milestones, and future acquisitions."

About Tiderock Companies, Inc.

Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC: TDRK) is a diversified strategic asset and resource development company focused on acquiring, developing, and monetizing opportunities across the commodities, industrial, and critical minerals sectors. In addition to its resource initiatives, the Company owns Tiderock Composites Limited, a UK-based advanced composites manufacturer producing glass- and carbon-fiber reinforced polymer components for the aerospace, rail, marine, and automotive sectors, providing Tiderock with an operating, revenue-generating foundation alongside its mineral and critical-materials strategy.

About Arcata Global

Arcata Global is the majority-owned mining and strategic resources subsidiary of Tiderock Companies, focused on the acquisition and development of precious metals, base metals, rare earth element (REE), and critical mineral opportunities throughout North America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions. Tiderock Companies disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Tiderock Companies, Inc.

info@tiderockcompanies.com

(800) 791-8433

www.tiderockcompanies.com

SOURCE: Tiderock Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tiderock-companies-launches-arcata-global-critical-minerals-plat-1173334