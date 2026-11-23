

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Communications infrastructure company American Tower Corp. (AMT) announced on Monday that it has reached a proposed settlement of litigation claims against DISH Wireless and EchoStar that would provide a $525 million cash payment.



The company said it expects to receive the payment on or before December 31, 2026 from a trust established by the Federal Communications Commission in connection with certain spectrum transactions by EchoStar.



American Tower said the settlement remains subject to execution of a definitive agreement, approval by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas and modifications to existing FCC trust procedures.



If the payment is not received by December 31, 2026, the amount will accrue interest until paid, the company said.



American Tower said the proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes, including debt reduction, share repurchases and potential mergers and acquisitions.



The company said that if the settlement conditions are not satisfied, its litigation against DISH Wireless and EchoStar may continue.



Shares of American Tower rose 0.65% to $185.41 in premarket trading after ending Friday's session up 1.69%.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News