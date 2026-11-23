BTG Pactual Timberland Investment Group (BTG Pactual TIG), one of the world's largest timberland managers, today announced that Border to Coast Pensions Partnership has committed approximately GBP£70 million to TIG's core U.S. timberland strategy on behalf of its LGPS Partner Funds.

The commitment will provide Border to Coast with exposure to a diversified portfolio of sustainably managed U.S. timberland spanning more than 1.7 million acres. The strategy draws on BTG Pactual TIG's disciplined investment process and operational capabilities to target long-term economic returns alongside meaningful conservation outcomes.

Through its collaboration with The Nature Conservancy (TNC), TIG integrates conservation expertise into the management of its core U.S. timberland portfolio. TNC provides advisory services on conservation matters, focused on biodiversity enhancement, climate mitigation, and permanent protection, with impact targets established for each. The collaboration seeks to demonstrate how working forests can deliver conservation and social benefits alongside long-term economic value, helping expand these practices across U.S. timberlands.

Gerrity Lansing, Managing Director and Partner of BTG Pactual and Head of BTG Pactual TIG, said:

"We are pleased to partner with Border to Coast through our core U.S. timberland strategy, which is underpinned by our commitment to creating long-term value through sustainable forest management. Drawing on our investment expertise and operational capabilities, complemented by our conservation collaboration with The Nature Conservancy, this strategy is targeting economic returns alongside meaningful conservation outcomes."

Imraan Mohammed, Portfolio Manager for the Climate Opportunities strategy at Border to Coast, said:

"Sustainably managed timberland offers an attractive opportunity to diversify our Climate Opportunities portfolio, generating consistent, inflation-linked and largely uncorrelated returns for Partner Funds. We consider TIG, to be well placed to provide long-term responsible stewardship of these natural capital assets, which play an important role in naturally sequestering already emitted stocks of carbon in the atmosphere, whilst delivering the potential for risk-adjusted returns for Partner Funds over the long term."

About BTG Pactual Timberland Investment Group (BTG Pactual TIG)

The BTG Pactual Timberland Investment Group (BTG Pactual TIG) is one of the world's largest timberland investment managers, managing US$ 8.5 billion in assets and commitments and 3.4 million acres under management throughout the U.S. and Latin America. TIG has approximately 160 professional staff and an on-the-ground presence through 23 offices across the Americas, bringing local, regional, and global experience to bear on the careful management of our clients' investments (as of September 30, 2026).

About The Nature Conservancy (TNC)

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more resilient.

The Nature Conservancy is working to make a lasting difference around the world in 86 countries and territories (41 by direct conservation impact and 45 through partners) through a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. For more news, visit our newsroom or follow The Nature Conservancy on LinkedIn.

About Border to Coast Pensions Partnership

Based in Leeds, Border to Coast is the largest LGPS (Local Government Pension Scheme) pool in the UK. It is owned by 18 Local Government Pension Schemes funds ('Partner Funds') which collectively represent over 5,000 employers and two million members.

The Partner Funds are Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Cumbria, Durham, East Riding, East Sussex, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent, Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire, North Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Surrey, Teesside, Tyne and Wear, Warwickshire and West Sussex.

The 18 Partner Funds have approximately £120bn of assets, strengthening the Border to Coast partnership's ability to harness scale to be more effective, more resilient, and more impactful.

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered in England Number: 10795539 and Registered Office: 5th Floor, Toronto Square, Toronto Street, Leeds, LS1 2HJ.

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Contacts:

Timberland.IR@btgpactual.com