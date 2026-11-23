Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - DLT Resolution Inc. (OTCID: DLTI) proudly announces it has completed the acquisition of Canadian/Chilean emergent gold producer J3M Gold Corporation. The acquisition was signed November 20, 2026. This strategic acquisition advances DLT Resolution Inc.'s growth strategy through expansion into gold mining.

The cash and stock acquisition of J3M Gold Corp shareholders will result in the issuance of an estimated 24.386 million shares of DLT Resolution Inc. on closing together with a further 3,000,000 warrants to be exercised by the J3M shareholders within 3 years at a strike price of $0.70/share. DLT acquires the right of J3M Gold Corp to earn a 52% direct interest in eight mining concessions and a processing mill, currently rated for 100 tonnes per day. The Company is paying US$100,000 in cash to the Astorga family, owners of the concessions and the mill, and providing US$3.0 million Earn-In capital to be used in improvement works designed to bring the mines and mill to a consistent 80 tonnes per day processing capacity in both gold bars and gold in concentrate. The mining concessions and the mill are collectively known as the "Amolanas Gold Project." Completion of the transaction is conditioned upon, among other things, the finalization of a Definitive Agreement with the Astorga family on terms satisfactory to the Company.

Executive Chairman Drew Reid said, "We are delighted to be entering the global gold production industry with the controlling interest in a near-term production asset. Our most immediate goals now are to set up a Chilean subsidiary as well as finalize the Definitive Agreement with the artisanal miner family that owns the mining concessions and the mill, and form a joint operating company. We have already lined up legal and accounting representation in Santiago and will be traveling to visit the Amolanas Gold Project before the end of the year."

The Amolanas Gold Project includes a direct interest in eight mining concessions, two of which are producing ore for gold processing. Three mineralized gold veins have been defined. The Olguita vein is an east-west normal fault while the La Nena vein is an orthogonal north-south normal fault. Mineralized zones are found at the junction of the two fault directions. The Olguita vein has been comprehensively mapped and sampled on the first underground level, with full QA/QC compliant with NI 43-101. The mineralized zone west of the central survey point, on a weighted average basis, assayed 58 g/t over 25.2m with vein widths ranging from 0.8m to 1.8m. East of the central zero survey point, the mineralized zone continues for 12.5m and assays, on a weighted average basis, 20.1 g/t gold. Individual values ranged from 0.319 g/t over 1.8m to 295 g/t over 0.8m. There is a pronounced nugget effect in the Olguita vein mineralized zone which will be examined further with geometallurgical testing in Canada. The La Nena vein has not yet been comprehensively mapped nor sampled and will be a prime focus in early 2027. The Magdalena vein is on an east-west extensional fault, some 1.6km east of the Olguita vein and 362m stratigraphically higher. The vein outcrops on surface. Initial sampling on 1m centres showed values of 2.56 g/t gold over 8m.

The Amolanas Gold Project shows evidence of a high-sulphidation epithermal model. The Company postulates that the Olguita Vein is at the base of the boiling zone in the oxide facies and the Magdalena vein is above the boiling zone. The La Nena vein is approximately 102m above the Olguita Vein and while not sampled, shows vein textures consistent with the epithermal model. Approximately 32m below the Olguita vein in the oxide facies is the Olguita vein in the sulphide facies. The vein grows to four metres in width, with ground rock material on both walls of the normal fault and highly fractured rock between. Three samples over the four-metre extent of the vein show an average of 19.3 g/t gold, over 300 g/t silver, and highly anomalous lead, zinc, and arsenic, from arsenopyrite and enargite. The Company is postulating that the Olguita Vein sulphide facies is lithologically and structurally similar to Barrick Gold's past-producing El Indio gold mine in Chile.

Jim Steel MBA P.Geo., J3M CEO noted, "the Amolanas Gold Project is quite likely a company maker, with three defined mineralized zones in the Olguita Vein from 532m to 674m. The La Nena vein adit is at 654m and is quite likely related to historical open stoping at 723m. The Magdalena vein is at the very top of the epithermal system at 926m. We will be putting a block model together, both to plan gold production and to define void space for eventual diamond drilling. As well, there is evidence of further vein mineralization at several points in the mining concessions included in the acquisition, which need to be followed up on surface. The Company will be adding a gravitational plant, which will allow the testing of ores from all the vein systems and the coarse gold seen in the samples will facilitate producing gold dore in the short term. As well, the Company will continue negotiations with a global concentrate buyer on a gold concentrate offtake agreement. The management and shareholders of J3M Gold Corporation thank Chairman and CEO Drew Reid and the DLT Board for seeing the extraordinary potential of the Amolanas Gold Project and acting on it so quickly."

Share Cancellation Program - Management and Shareholder Commitments

Management of the Company and certain of its shareholders have agreed to return and cancel shares in order to reduce the Company's issued and outstanding share capital. As of the date of this news release, commitments have been received for the cancellation of 6,050,000 shares. In addition, the Company is awaiting the return of 6,530,589 shares of DLT common stock that were previously issued in connection with a rescinded Share Purchase Agreement relating to Global Motor Trade International (GMTI). The beneficial owners of GMTI have agreed in writing to return the shares.

The Company is enforcing action on a settlement agreement that was previously entered into relating to the cancellation of approximately 2.5 million shares in relation to Union Strategies Incorporated. If all of the above cancellations are completed (6,050,000 + 6,513,589 + approximately 2.4 million), the total reduction would be approximately 14.96 million shares. Based on the Company's current issued and outstanding share capital of 88,349,355 shares, this would represent a reduction of approximately 17%. The Company is continuing discussions with additional shareholders regarding further cancellations, all of which are expected to be completed prior to December 31, 2026. The Company remains committed to ongoing share reduction initiatives.

Qualified Person Statement

The news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Jim Steel, P.Geo., M.B.A. a Qualified Person as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects". Sample values reported in this document are compliant with NI 43-101 in sampling procedure, QA/QC and assay procedure.

About DLT Resolution Inc.

DLT Resolution Inc. (OTCID: DLTI) is a U.S. publicly traded company focused on acquiring and developing businesses that can deliver growth and long-term value for shareholders. The Company currently operates across select sectors, including telecommunications, blockchain, and gold mining.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's plans, estimates, assumptions, and projections at the time the statements are made and are not guarantees of future performance. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Achievement of future results is subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

SOURCE: DLT Resolution Inc.

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