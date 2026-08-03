Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2026) - DLT Resolution Inc. (OTCID: DLTI) today announced that it has acquired BIOOA USA LLC and secured exclusive distribution rights for North America and Europe for BIOOA Co., Ltd., Korea's premium skincare line. Through BIOOA USA, DLT will market and distribute high-quality Korean skincare products across the United States, Canada, and key European markets. The rights extend to United Kingdon, European Union, Middle East, UAE, Mexico and South America. Allowing global expansion on a go forward basis and positioning the brand to ride the strongest current growth curves.

BIOOA Korea has built a strong reputation in the Asian market for its high-end skincare formulations, with "patented technology" and its BIOOA's T-PDRN Essence Teedle line, sits directly in this highest-momentum ingredient category. delivering innovative skin regeneration and anti-aging benefits to consumers. The products are already available on the Amazon marketplace, providing an established online sales channel that BIOOA USA can expand upon as it builds broader distribution in Western markets.

The global skincare market is widely estimated to exceed $180 billion annually, with North America and Europe representing two of the largest and highest-value regions. Demand continues to be driven by premium formulations, clean beauty trends, and strong consumer interest in products that support healthier, younger-looking skin. South Korea remains one of the most influential sources of innovation in the category. DLT believes the exclusive territorial rights position the Company to participate in this expanding market with a differentiated, premium offering.

"We are pleased to bring BIOOA's high-quality Korean skincare products into the North American and European markets under exclusive rights," said Drew A. Reid, Executive Chairman and CEO of DLT Resolution Inc. "This acquisition aligns with DLT's strategy of identifying and scaling businesses that can create meaningful value for our shareholders. With products already selling on Amazon and exclusive rights in two major Western markets, we see a clear path to grow revenue and brand presence."

About DLT Resolution Inc. DLT Resolution Inc. (OTCID: DLTI) is a U.S. publicly traded company focused on acquiring and developing businesses that can deliver growth and long-term value for shareholders. The Company currently operates across select sectors, including its newly established presence in the premium skincare market through BIOOA USA LLC. Website: www.dltresolution.com

About BIOOA USA LLC BIOOA USA LLC holds the exclusive North American and European distribution rights for BIOOA Korea's premium skincare products. The products are currently available on Amazon and will be expanded through additional retail and online channels. Amazon: Amazon.com - BIOOA

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's plans, estimates, assumptions, and projections at the time the statements are made and are not guarantees of future performance. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Achievement of future results is subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

SOURCE: DLT Resolution Inc.

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Source: DLT Resolution Inc.