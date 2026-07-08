Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - Lifechain Financial, a Wyoming-based subsidiary of DLT Resolution Inc., (OTCID: DLTI) is actively establishing its first institutional fund with a target size of up to fifty million dollars focused on the life settlements market.





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The fund aims to acquire diversified portfolios of high-quality life insurance policies, providing accredited investors exposure to a non-correlated alternative asset class. Lifechain Financial is currently engaging with strategic partners and qualified investors interested in participating in this opportunity.

Inquiries from accredited investors can be directed to the team at DLT Resolution.

"I am incredibly proud that LifeChain Financial is launching our inaugural fifty million dollar fund. This marks a significant milestone in our journey to deliver innovative financial solutions and create lasting value for our investors and partners."

About DLT Resolution Inc.

DLT Resolution Inc. (OTCID: DLTI) is a U.S. publicly traded acquisition company focused on acquiring and transforming businesses to maximize valuations and deliver liquidity for owners while providing leveraged upside for shareholders. The Company targets opportunities across fintech, telecom, and now the life settlements sector through its subsidiary LifeChain Financial LLC. Visit: www.dltresolution.com.

About LifeChain Financial LLC

LifeChain Financial LLC is a Wyoming-based subsidiary of DLT Resolution specializing in life settlements. Lifechain Financial acquires diversified portfolios of U.S.-issued permanent life insurance policies - building an asset class that is structurally independent of equity markets, interest rates, and economic cycles. Visit: http: https://lifechainfinancial.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This is not a solicitation of sale of securities. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's plans, estimates, assumptions, and projections at the time the statements are made and are not guarantees of future performance. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Achievement of future results is subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

SOURCE: DLT Resolution Inc.

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Source: DLT Resolution Inc.