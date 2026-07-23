Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - DLT Telecom Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of DLT Resolution Inc. (OTCID: DLTI), today announced a major expansion of its telecommunications infrastructure in Northern Ontario. The upgrades include tower enhancements with advanced technology, redundancy using the advanced technologies of TVWS and LOS, extending coverage ranges, and providing new service deployments designed to bring reliable high-speed connectivity and services to previously underserved and unserved communities at affordable prices.

Key Expansion Highlights:

High-Speed Internet Services: Expanded deployment of DSL, cable, and fiber-based high-speed internet solutions across greater metropolitan centers nationwide.

Expanded deployment of DSL, cable, and fiber-based high-speed internet solutions across greater metropolitan centers nationwide. High-Speed Wireless Internet Services : Enhanced wireless (LTE/5G) and fixed wireless offerings in urban and rural Northern Ontario. DLT Telecom is extending Fixed Wireless Internet Services along the Highway 17 corridor, serving communities including Prince Township, Sowerby, Iron Bridge, Garden Village and Nipissing First Nation.

: Enhanced wireless (LTE/5G) and fixed wireless offerings in urban and rural Northern Ontario. DLT Telecom is extending Fixed Wireless Internet Services along the Highway 17 corridor, serving communities including Prince Township, Sowerby, Iron Bridge, Garden Village and Nipissing First Nation. Manitoulin Island Deployment: Initial services are now live in Little Current, with rollout to Gore Bay and South Bay underway shortly. DLT Telecom is also providing incumbent-level internet, VOIP, and hosted services in key regional hubs including Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Espanola, and North Bay.

These strategic infrastructure investments are expected to drive meaningful revenue growth in the coming quarters by addressing strong demand for reliable, high-speed connectivity and entertainment services in both urban and rural markets.

About DLT Telecom Inc. DLT Telecom Inc. is a fast-growing Canadian telecommunications provider offering high-speed internet, wireless, VOIP, and IPTV services. Headquartered in Toronto, with a satellite office in Little Current, Manitoulin Island Ontario, the company is dedicated to delivering reliable connectivity and innovative solutions to urban and underserved regions across Canada and the United States. For more information, visit: www.dlttelecom.com.

About DLT Resolution Inc. DLT Resolution Inc. (OTCID: DLTI) is a U.S.-based public acquisition and growth company focused on revitalizing and scaling businesses in technology, finance, global trade, and telecommunications. DLT empowers small to mid-sized companies through strategic ownership transitions, operational improvements, and access to public market liquidity. For more information, visit: www.dltresolution.com .

Media Contact: www.dltresolution.com

Contact Form: www.dltresolution.com/contact

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SOURCE: DLT Resolution Inc.

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Source: DLT Resolution Inc.