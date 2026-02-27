Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - DLT Telecom Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of DLT Resolution Inc. (OTC Pink: DLTI), today announced a significant expansion of its core service offerings across Canada, reinforcing its commitment to growth and market penetration in high-demand telecommunications sectors.

Key Expansion Highlights:

High-Speed Internet Services : Expanded deployment of DSL, cable, wireless (LTE/5G), and fiber-based high-speed internet solutions targeting urban centers nationwide.

Northern Ontario Wireless Coverage : DLT Telecom is expanding its offerings with Fixed Wireless Internet Services along the Highway 17 corridor from Prince Township to Garden Village along Highway 17 and Manitoulin Island. The initial service will start in Little Current on Manitoulin Island with service to start in Gore Bay - South Bay within three to four weeks later. DLT will be able to offer incumbent internet services in Sault Ste Marie, Sudbury and North Bay.

Digital TV (IPTV) Launch: Nationwide rollout of premium IPTV services delivered over DLT Telecom's high-speed internet connections, offering advanced features including 4K streaming, on-demand content, and multi-device support.

These strategic expansions are expected to drive substantial revenue growth in the coming months as DLT Telecom captures increasing demand for reliable, high-speed connectivity and entertainment services in both urban and rural markets.

About DLT Telecom Inc.

DLT Telecom Inc. is a fast-growing Canadian telecommunications provider offering high-speed internet, wireless, and IPTV services. Headquartered in Toronto, the company focuses on delivering reliable connectivity and innovative solutions to urban and underserved regions across Canada and the United States. visit: www.dlttelecom.com

About DLT Resolution Inc.

DLT Resolution Inc. (OTC Pink: DLTI) is a U.S.-based public acquisition and growth company focused on revitalizing, amplifying, and driving expansion for businesses in technology, finance, global trade, and telecommunications. DLT empowers small to mid-sized companies through strategic ownership transitions, operational improvements, and access to public market liquidity, enabling enhanced valuations and new growth opportunities.

Contact Form: www.dltresolution.com/contact

www.dltresolution.com

