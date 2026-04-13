Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - DLT Resolution Inc. (OTC Pink: DLTI) today announced that its newly formed subsidiary, LifeChain Financial LLC, is entering the U.S. life settlements market. Through LifeChain Financial, DLT will acquire diversified portfolios of U.S.-issued permanent life insurance policies rated A.M. Best A- or better, purchase them at disciplined discounts to face value, assemble them into institutionally compliant portfolios, and hold and manage them to maturity to receive death benefits.

Life settlements represent a well-established, non-correlated alternative asset class that has grown substantially over the past two decades. The market offers investors attractive risk-adjusted returns with low correlation to equity markets, interest rates, and broader economic cycles. Industry estimates place the average annual gross market potential at approximately $224 billion, with annual transaction volumes projected to reach $4.6 billion in the coming years, driven in part by the aging baby boomer population and increasing policy lapse rates.

LifeChain Financial will leverage a fully integrated, licensed third-party platform for all backend operations, including policy origination and underwriting, premium servicing, insured tracking, continuous health monitoring, longevity risk analysis, death claim processing, escrow, securities intermediary services, and medical underwriting. This end-to-end infrastructure is provided through strategic alignment with industry veterans who collectively bring more than 100 years of specialized experience in the life settlements sector.

The initiative draws upon DLT Resolution's strong internal capabilities, including a board of directors that features experienced, strong management, chartered professional Accountants (CPAs) and an insurance industry executive who serves on the board of a large insurance company. This combination of public-company governance, financial expertise, and seasoned insurance knowledge positions LifeChain Financial to execute the model efficiently and at scale.

"Life settlements fit perfectly with DLT's mandate of acquiring and transforming high-potential businesses to create liquidity and value for owners and shareholders," said Drew A. Reid, Executive Chairman and CEO of DLT Resolution Inc. "By partnering with best-in-class servicing and underwriting experts, we are building a transparent, institutionally ready platform that can deliver non-correlated returns while addressing key investor concerns around visibility and operational reliability."

About DLT Resolution Inc.

DLT Resolution Inc. (OTC Pink: DLTI) is a U.S. publicly traded acquisition company focused on acquiring and transforming businesses to maximize valuations and deliver liquidity for owners while providing leveraged upside for shareholders. The Company targets opportunities across fintech, telecom, and now the life settlements sector through its subsidiary LifeChain Financial LLC. Visit: www.dltresolution.com

About LifeChain Financial LLC

LifeChain Financial acquires diversified portfolios of U.S.-issued permanent life insurance policies - building an asset class that is structurally independent of equity markets, interest rates, and economic cycles. Visit: http: https://lifechainfinancial.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's plans, estimates, assumptions, and projections at the time the statements are made and are not guarantees of future performance. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Achievement of future results is subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

SOURCE: DLT Resolution Inc.

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Source: DLT Resolution Inc.