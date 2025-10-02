Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - DLT Resolution Inc. (OTC: DLTI) ("DLT"), a U.S. publicly traded acquisition company focused on revitalizing and amplifying businesses across technology and diversified sectors, today announced the acquisition of an approximately 7.8% stake in Open Clear Capital Inc. ("OCC"), a Wyoming-based innovator in Web3 finance. Under the terms of a Share Exchange Agreement dated September 24, 2025, DLT issued 500,000 shares of its newly created $1.00 par value Perpetual Preferred Series C shares, accruing 5% annual interest compounded semi-annually and convertible into DLT common shares at the 30-day preceding average closing price, to OCC in exchange for 800,000 OCC common shares transferred by the founder of OCC. Additionally, DLT received warrants to purchase 400,000 OCC common shares at $1.50 per share, exercisable for two years, offering significant upside potential.

This strategic acquisition positions DLT at the forefront of the $2 trillion stablecoin and cryptocurrency markets, as projected by Standard Chartered Bank (2024 report), through OCC's innovative OCC-USD stablecoin, set to launch in Q4 2025 on Sonic Labs and Cardano blockchains, targeting over 8.5 million wallets in the Sonic & Cardano ecosystem. Backed 1:1 by U.S. Treasury Bills, OCC-USD integrates Chainlink and Pyth for real-time transparency and offers transaction fees under 0.1%. DLT also gains exposure to OCC's high-yield Digital Asset Treasury (DAT), targeting a 60% Bitcoin allocation for stability and 40% in high-potential altcoins like Solana, Chainlink, and SUI, which delivered a 16.24% unrealized return in August 2025. OCC has just launched its $5 million Perpetual Preferred offering to institutional and accredited investors, providing early liquidity through a planned NASDAQ Private Markets listing before year-end.

OCC's roadmap includes a planned $50 million Reg A+ offering in Q1 2026, followed by a targeted NYSE American uplisting, positioning DLT to capitalize on OCC's projected valuation growth. This move diversifies DLT's portfolio beyond IT, finance, automotive, and telecom into cutting-edge blockchain innovation, aligning with its mission to drive shareholder value.

"This acquisition is a transformative step for DLT, aligning us with the rapidly growing Web3 economy," said Drew A. Reid, Executive Chair of DLT Resolution Inc. "OCC's compliant, transparent stablecoin and crypto treasury strategy unlock substantial growth opportunities, positioning us to deliver exceptional value as OCC pursues its NYSE uplisting."

DLT Listing Upgrade

DLT anticipates transitioning off the OTC Expert Market in October 2025, enhancing liquidity and investor access, further amplifying the impact of this strategic alliance.

About Open Clear Capital Inc.

Open Clear Capital Inc., based in Wyoming, leverages U.S. pro-crypto policies to pioneer transparent Web3 finance with its OCC-USD stablecoin, pegged 1:1 to USD via T-Bills. OCC's diversified crypto treasury targets 60% Bitcoin and 40% high-growth altcoins like Solana, Chainlink, and SUI, generating yields through staking nodes on Sonic, Cardano, and other ecosystems. A Q4 2025 public dashboard will display real-time T-Bill reserves, ensuring compliance and trust. Targeting a Q1 2026 NYSE American uplisting post a $50M Reg A+ offering, OCC drives revenue via stablecoin issuance, treasury growth, and DeFi integrations. Visit www.openclearcap.com for more information.

About DLT Resolution Inc.

DLT Resolution Inc. (OTC: DLTI) is a U.S. publicly traded acquisition company specializing in revitalizing businesses in technology, finance, automotive, global trade, and telecom. DLT empowers small to mid-sized companies with seamless succession plans, transitioning ownership for publicly traded shares to enhance valuations and liquidity. Visit www.dltresolution.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding DLT's transition off the Expert Market, OCC's stablecoin launch, Reg A+ offering, NYSE uplisting, and projected financial performance. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, regulatory approvals, and operational challenges, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. This release does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it provide investment advice. For additional details, refer to DLT's SEC filings at www.sec.gov or visit www.dltresolution.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268831

SOURCE: DLT Resolution Inc.