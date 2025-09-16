Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2025) - DLT Resolution Inc. (OTC: DLTI), a U.S. publicly traded acquisition company focused on revitalizing businesses in technology and related sectors, is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Irwin, a seasoned insurance industry executive, to its Board of Directors.

Scott Irwin

As Partner, President, and CEO of Jones DesLauriers Insurance Management Inc., a leading Navacord Broker Partner within one of Canada's top commercial insurance brokerages, Scott Irwin brings over 15 years of expertise in risk transfer consulting. He specializes in strategic risk mitigation, program design, and complex insurance audits, serving clients from local businesses to global organizations in the hospitality, realty, and construction sectors. A graduate of the State University of New York at Oswego with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management, he is also a Registered Insurance Broker of Ontario.

"We are thrilled to welcome Scott to the Board," said [Drew A. Reid, Executive Chairman & CEO of DLT Resolution Inc.]. "His leadership in one of Canada's premier insurance brokerages and deep expertise in risk management will be invaluable as we drive DLT's strategic growth and revitalization efforts."

About DLT Resolution Inc.

DLT Resolution Inc. is a U.S. publicly traded acquisition company dedicated to revitalizing and scaling businesses in technology, finance, automotive, international trade, and telecom sectors. Headquartered at 5940 S. Rainbow Blvd, Ste 400-32132, Las Vegas, NV 89118, DLT empowers small to mid-sized companies by facilitating ownership transitions for publicly traded shares, driving increased valuations and liquidity.

Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the Company's ability to transition off the Expert Market and achieve anticipated growth. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it provide investment advice. For additional details, visit www.dltresolution.com.

SOURCE: DLT Resolution Inc.