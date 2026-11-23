

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), the global ecommerce major, announced on Monday that it has signed an agreement to purchase the proprietary technology behind the Decart Optimization Stack.



The deal also includes the induction of Decart AI co-founders-Dean Leitersdorf, Moshe Shalev, and Orian Leitersdorf-along with their team of AI researchers and engineers, to Amazon.



The transaction's completion is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory clearance.



The company began working with Decart in 2025, and the collaboration quickly showed how much the two teams shared, from a full-stack view of performance to an appetite for solving some of the world's most challenging science and engineering problems.



Decart, as stated by Amazon, would bring a strong connection between technology and talent that will help further the company's investment in custom silicon and optimize AI inference for its customers.



Amazon shares were gaining $6.50 in the early hours on the Nasdaq and trading at $253.32



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