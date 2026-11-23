DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 23-Nov-2026 / 14:46 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 23 November 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Deutsche Bank AG ("DB") as part of its buy-back announced on 21 September 2026, btween 16-20 November 2026: Aggregate information: Date Venue Aggregated Volume-weighted average price Lowest price per Highest price per volume (pence per share) share (p) share (p) 16 November LSE 70,000 248.2394 246.50 250.00 2026 17 November LSE 70,000 241.8020 238.50 244.50 2026 18 November LSE 65,000 249.4230 245.00 253.00 2026 19 November LSE 65,000 250.8951 247.50 252.50 2026 20 November LSE 65,000 240.8711 237.50 245.00 2026

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 13,009,709 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 291,731,867 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 291,731,867 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by DB as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual information:

Date Volume Price (GBp) Transaction Time Transaction reference number Exchange Venue 16/11/2026 3821 249.50 08:11:02 00083887559TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 3753 248.00 09:01:02 00083890628TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 173 248.00 09:01:02 00083890629TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 4042 250.00 10:02:04 00083892996TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 1025 248.50 11:31:28 00083896114TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 540 248.50 11:31:28 00083896115TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 3787 249.00 11:43:27 00083896377TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 4381 247.00 12:27:42 00083897627TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 4169 247.50 13:35:28 00083900052TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 4020 247.50 14:03:20 00083900953TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 2934 248.00 14:31:01 00083902128TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 1391 248.00 14:31:01 00083902129TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 3710 249.00 14:32:53 00083902390TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 3675 248.50 14:34:22 00083902571TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 824 248.50 14:34:22 00083902572TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 896 248.50 14:34:22 00083902573TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 533 248.50 14:34:22 00083902574TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 1600 248.50 14:34:22 00083902575TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 3000 248.00 14:35:23 00083902661TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 1251 248.00 14:35:23 00083902662TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 20000 248.00 14:35:58 00083902717TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 23 248.00 14:36:51 00083902790TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 100 247.00 15:00:30 00083904936TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 352 246.50 15:34:38 00083907059TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 4177 244.50 08:36:19 00083914990TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 3693 242.50 10:14:21 00083919851TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 3521 242.00 11:20:52 00083923419TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 3879 242.00 13:41:47 00083928209TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 3849 241.50 13:42:45 00083928241TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 3808 242.50 14:31:59 00083930159TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 3963 242.00 14:31:59 00083930161TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 1 242.00 14:31:59 00083930160TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 2065 242.50 15:04:02 00083932458TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 3549 242.50 15:04:02 00083932457TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 1810 242.50 15:04:02 00083932456TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 3695 241.50 15:17:31 00083933405TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 323 243.00 15:27:38 00083934126TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 302 243.00 15:27:38 00083934125TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 5473 242.50 15:28:05 00083934158TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 4236 242.50 15:28:05 00083934159TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 1772 241.50 15:45:06 00083935756TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 1591 241.50 15:45:25 00083935825TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 318 241.50 15:45:25 00083935824TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 304 241.50 15:45:25 00083935823TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 3536 240.00 15:50:00 00083936390TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 889 241.00 15:50:00 00083936393TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 294 241.00 15:50:00 00083936392TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 417 241.00 15:50:00 00083936391TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 3825 240.00 15:50:09 00083936396TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 3601 238.50 15:53:27 00083936989TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 2316 241.50 16:06:50 00083938000TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 2793 241.50 16:08:27 00083938191TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 795 245.00 08:04:53 00083940984TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 300 245.50 08:23:52 00083942305TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 158 247.00 08:29:41 00083942617TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 1336 247.00 08:29:41 00083942618TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 158 247.00 08:29:41 00083942621TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 291 247.00 08:29:41 00083942624TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 291 247.00 08:29:41 00083942623TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 1336 247.00 08:29:41 00083942622TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 474 246.00 08:33:02 00083942855TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 3344 246.00 08:33:02 00083942854TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 3944 247.00 09:28:47 00083947249TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 3388 248.50 09:41:20 00083947900TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 423 248.50 09:57:35 00083948889TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 3546 248.00 10:20:35 00083950099TRLO0 XLON

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November 23, 2026 09:46 ET (14:46 GMT)