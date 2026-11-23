DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 23-Nov-2026 / 14:46 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 23 November 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Deutsche Bank AG ("DB") as part of its buy-back announced on 21 September 2026, btween 16-20 November 2026: Aggregate information: Date Venue Aggregated Volume-weighted average price Lowest price per Highest price per volume (pence per share) share (p) share (p) 16 November LSE 70,000 248.2394 246.50 250.00 2026 17 November LSE 70,000 241.8020 238.50 244.50 2026 18 November LSE 65,000 249.4230 245.00 253.00 2026 19 November LSE 65,000 250.8951 247.50 252.50 2026 20 November LSE 65,000 240.8711 237.50 245.00 2026

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 13,009,709 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 291,731,867 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 291,731,867 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by DB as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual information:

Date Volume Price (GBp) Transaction Time Transaction reference number Exchange Venue 16/11/2026 3821 249.50 08:11:02 00083887559TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 3753 248.00 09:01:02 00083890628TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 173 248.00 09:01:02 00083890629TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 4042 250.00 10:02:04 00083892996TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 1025 248.50 11:31:28 00083896114TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 540 248.50 11:31:28 00083896115TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 3787 249.00 11:43:27 00083896377TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 4381 247.00 12:27:42 00083897627TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 4169 247.50 13:35:28 00083900052TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 4020 247.50 14:03:20 00083900953TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 2934 248.00 14:31:01 00083902128TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 1391 248.00 14:31:01 00083902129TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 3710 249.00 14:32:53 00083902390TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 3675 248.50 14:34:22 00083902571TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 824 248.50 14:34:22 00083902572TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 896 248.50 14:34:22 00083902573TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 533 248.50 14:34:22 00083902574TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 1600 248.50 14:34:22 00083902575TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 3000 248.00 14:35:23 00083902661TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 1251 248.00 14:35:23 00083902662TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 20000 248.00 14:35:58 00083902717TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 23 248.00 14:36:51 00083902790TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 100 247.00 15:00:30 00083904936TRLO0 XLON 16/11/2026 352 246.50 15:34:38 00083907059TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 4177 244.50 08:36:19 00083914990TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 3693 242.50 10:14:21 00083919851TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 3521 242.00 11:20:52 00083923419TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 3879 242.00 13:41:47 00083928209TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 3849 241.50 13:42:45 00083928241TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 3808 242.50 14:31:59 00083930159TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 3963 242.00 14:31:59 00083930161TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 1 242.00 14:31:59 00083930160TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 2065 242.50 15:04:02 00083932458TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 3549 242.50 15:04:02 00083932457TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 1810 242.50 15:04:02 00083932456TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 3695 241.50 15:17:31 00083933405TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 323 243.00 15:27:38 00083934126TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 302 243.00 15:27:38 00083934125TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 5473 242.50 15:28:05 00083934158TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 4236 242.50 15:28:05 00083934159TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 1772 241.50 15:45:06 00083935756TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 1591 241.50 15:45:25 00083935825TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 318 241.50 15:45:25 00083935824TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 304 241.50 15:45:25 00083935823TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 3536 240.00 15:50:00 00083936390TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 889 241.00 15:50:00 00083936393TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 294 241.00 15:50:00 00083936392TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 417 241.00 15:50:00 00083936391TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 3825 240.00 15:50:09 00083936396TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 3601 238.50 15:53:27 00083936989TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 2316 241.50 16:06:50 00083938000TRLO0 XLON 17/11/2026 2793 241.50 16:08:27 00083938191TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 795 245.00 08:04:53 00083940984TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 300 245.50 08:23:52 00083942305TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 158 247.00 08:29:41 00083942617TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 1336 247.00 08:29:41 00083942618TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 158 247.00 08:29:41 00083942621TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 291 247.00 08:29:41 00083942624TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 291 247.00 08:29:41 00083942623TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 1336 247.00 08:29:41 00083942622TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 474 246.00 08:33:02 00083942855TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 3344 246.00 08:33:02 00083942854TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 3944 247.00 09:28:47 00083947249TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 3388 248.50 09:41:20 00083947900TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 423 248.50 09:57:35 00083948889TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 3546 248.00 10:20:35 00083950099TRLO0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 23, 2026 09:46 ET (14:46 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

18/11/2026 130 248.00 10:44:41 00083951455TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 3385 249.00 11:28:29 00083953476TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 3771 249.00 11:54:55 00083955355TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 3554 249.00 13:22:41 00083958412TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 1800 249.50 13:55:45 00083959410TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 94 249.50 13:56:59 00083959435TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 562 249.50 13:56:59 00083959433TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 1600 249.50 13:56:59 00083959434TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 3612 249.00 14:03:46 00083959589TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 562 249.00 14:15:03 00083959879TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 3312 249.00 14:15:03 00083959878TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 3621 252.50 15:02:14 00083962995TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 3690 253.00 15:22:01 00083964200TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 2641 252.00 15:22:01 00083964201TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 3599 252.00 15:23:29 00083964244TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 3369 251.00 15:50:51 00083966368TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 3708 250.50 15:56:48 00083966779TRLO0 XLON 18/11/2026 2206 250.50 16:08:19 00083968307TRLO0 XLON 19/11/2026 2745 250.00 08:23:48 00083972655TRLO0 XLON 19/11/2026 501 250.00 08:23:48 00083972654TRLO0 XLON 19/11/2026 447 249.00 08:58:15 00083974195TRLO0 XLON 19/11/2026 585 249.00 08:58:15 00083974194TRLO0 XLON 19/11/2026 17 247.50 10:21:15 00083979153TRLO0 XLON 19/11/2026 3212 247.50 10:34:48 00083979418TRLO0 XLON 19/11/2026 3921 251.50 12:10:09 00083982122TRLO0 XLON 19/11/2026 193 250.50 12:17:03 00083982353TRLO0 XLON 19/11/2026 3251 250.50 12:18:53 00083982555TRLO0 XLON 19/11/2026 3668 252.50 12:59:40 00083984253TRLO0 XLON 19/11/2026 3682 252.00 12:59:49 00083984255TRLO0 XLON 19/11/2026 3193 251.00 13:27:39 00083985244TRLO0 XLON 19/11/2026 3510 251.50 14:34:51 00083988226TRLO0 XLON 19/11/2026 3595 252.00 14:34:51 00083988225TRLO0 XLON 19/11/2026 2086 252.00 14:44:35 00083989076TRLO0 XLON 19/11/2026 1861 252.00 14:44:35 00083989075TRLO0 XLON 19/11/2026 3641 251.50 15:10:24 00083990228TRLO0 XLON 19/11/2026 98 251.00 15:17:44 00083990663TRLO0 XLON 19/11/2026 107 251.00 15:20:30 00083990852TRLO0 XLON 19/11/2026 520 251.00 15:20:30 00083990851TRLO0 XLON 19/11/2026 331 251.00 15:20:30 00083990850TRLO0 XLON 19/11/2026 200 251.00 15:20:30 00083990849TRLO0 XLON 19/11/2026 100 251.00 15:20:30 00083990848TRLO0 XLON 19/11/2026 3516 251.00 15:31:35 00083991805TRLO0 XLON 19/11/2026 200 251.00 15:32:52 00083991857TRLO0 XLON 19/11/2026 2226 250.50 15:36:01 00083992076TRLO0 XLON 19/11/2026 1695 250.50 15:36:01 00083992075TRLO0 XLON 19/11/2026 151 250.00 15:45:49 00083992723TRLO0 XLON 19/11/2026 1511 250.50 15:49:55 00083992972TRLO0 XLON 19/11/2026 1160 250.50 15:49:55 00083992971TRLO0 XLON 19/11/2026 1100 250.50 15:49:55 00083992970TRLO0 XLON 19/11/2026 3181 250.00 15:50:05 00083992991TRLO0 XLON 19/11/2026 552 250.50 15:54:25 00083993167TRLO0 XLON 19/11/2026 545 250.50 15:56:35 00083993280TRLO0 XLON 19/11/2026 495 250.50 15:56:35 00083993279TRLO0 XLON 19/11/2026 1958 250.50 15:56:35 00083993278TRLO0 XLON 19/11/2026 3592 250.50 16:05:44 00083993746TRLO0 XLON 19/11/2026 1654 251.00 16:12:18 00083994078TRLO0 XLON 20/11/2026 3766 245.00 08:08:29 00083996648TRLO0 XLON 20/11/2026 3674 244.00 08:13:30 00083997111TRLO0 XLON 20/11/2026 533 243.50 08:41:04 00083998962TRLO0 XLON 20/11/2026 1786 243.50 08:41:11 00083998965TRLO0 XLON 20/11/2026 3315 241.00 08:52:48 00083999449TRLO0 XLON 20/11/2026 3741 239.50 09:11:42 00084000637TRLO0 XLON 20/11/2026 598 237.50 09:35:54 00084002200TRLO0 XLON 20/11/2026 3326 238.00 09:55:13 00084003112TRLO0 XLON 20/11/2026 3674 240.50 11:03:04 00084007022TRLO0 XLON 20/11/2026 3000 239.00 11:28:58 00084007708TRLO0 XLON 20/11/2026 271 240.50 12:05:45 00084009037TRLO0 XLON 20/11/2026 110 240.50 12:05:53 00084009038TRLO0 XLON 20/11/2026 545 241.00 13:19:55 00084011666TRLO0 XLON 20/11/2026 3388 241.00 13:19:55 00084011667TRLO0 XLON 20/11/2026 142 241.00 13:21:04 00084011732TRLO0 XLON 20/11/2026 100 241.00 13:21:04 00084011731TRLO0 XLON 20/11/2026 93 241.00 13:21:14 00084011736TRLO0 XLON 20/11/2026 89 241.00 13:21:24 00084011737TRLO0 XLON 20/11/2026 82 241.00 13:21:34 00084011738TRLO0 XLON 20/11/2026 54 241.00 13:21:58 00084011749TRLO0 XLON 20/11/2026 530 241.00 13:22:04 00084011752TRLO0 XLON 20/11/2026 240 241.00 13:22:20 00084011779TRLO0 XLON 20/11/2026 80 241.00 13:37:20 00084012313TRLO0 XLON 20/11/2026 3840 241.00 13:37:59 00084012327TRLO0 XLON 20/11/2026 3800 240.50 13:39:02 00084012356TRLO0 XLON 20/11/2026 1183 240.50 14:20:05 00084013782TRLO0 XLON 20/11/2026 3623 241.50 14:44:08 00084014811TRLO0 XLON 20/11/2026 1 241.50 14:45:34 00084014842TRLO0 XLON 20/11/2026 3296 241.50 15:15:05 00084016516TRLO0 XLON 20/11/2026 3346 241.50 15:15:05 00084016515TRLO0 XLON 20/11/2026 3725 239.50 15:25:24 00084017518TRLO0 XLON 20/11/2026 3929 240.00 15:55:01 00084019603TRLO0 XLON 20/11/2026 3423 239.50 15:57:36 00084019796TRLO0 XLON 20/11/2026 640 239.50 16:18:21 00084021296TRLO0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 23, 2026 09:46 ET (14:46 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -3-

20/11/2026 608 239.50 16:18:21 00084021295TRLO0 XLON 20/11/2026 449 239.50 16:18:21 00084021294TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

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ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Sequence No.: 450549 EQS News ID: 2440714 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 23, 2026 09:46 ET (14:46 GMT)