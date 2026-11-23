Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: STW TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0031314646 Order book ID: 573648 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: STW BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0031314653 Order book ID: 573649 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from November 24, 2026, the subscription rights in SeaTwirl AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 03, 2026.With effect from November 24, 2026, the paid subscription shares in SeaTwirl AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including December 30, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB