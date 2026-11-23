With effect from November 24, 2026, the subscription rights in SeaTwirl AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 03, 2026.
With effect from November 24, 2026, the paid subscription shares in SeaTwirl AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including December 30, 2026.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
|Instrument:
|Subscription rights
|Short name:
|STW TR
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0031314646
|Order book ID:
|573648
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
With effect from November 24, 2026, the paid subscription shares in SeaTwirl AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including December 30, 2026.
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription shares
|Short name:
|STW BTA
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0031314653
|Order book ID:
|573649
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
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