SeaTwirl has completed and submitted the basic design for the 2 MW floating offshore wind turbine being developed as part of the EU project VERTI-GO. SeaTwirl leads the project's technical development. The basic design defines the turbine's main features and is an important milestone in the project's first year. Development is now progressing into detailed design.

SeaTwirl handed over the basic design documentation to the project coordinator, University College Cork, which in turn submitted it to the EU's executive agency, CINEA, on 29 September 2026. CINEA does not provide formal approval of the basic design but has not so far requested any corrections or additions.

In the basic design, all major components and dimensions of SeaTwirl's 2 MW turbine have been decided, such as rotor diameter, the turbine's height above the surface, and draft below the surface as well as all critical interfaces between major components.

"The submission of basic design is a major milestone for both VERTI-GO and SeaTwirl. It forms an important step towards a complete understanding of the turbine's total cost, performance and competitiveness, as well as the basis for detailed quotations from suppliers." says Johan Sandberg, CEO

The aim of the detailed design is to meet all the technical requirements to support a final investment decision for construction. Once all technical documentation for detailed design has been submitted, independent experts will assess the documentation and provide advice ahead of the decision.

A final investment decision will also require a contracted test site with a grid connection and the remaining funding needed to build and operate the turbine.

VERTI-GO is part of the EU's Horizon Europe framework programme. The project began on 1 October 2025 and will run until 2029. Eleven partners from nine countries are sharing approximately EUR 15 million in EU funding, of which roughly half goes to SeaTwirl.

Additional material

News article on the basic design on SeaTwirl's IR website: https://ir.seatwirl.com/en/newsroom/articles/seatwirl-has-developed-the-basic-design-for-the-floating-wind-turbine-in-verti-go/

VERTI-GO's news item on the milestone: https://www.vertigo-project.eu/news/verti-reached-a-key-engineering-design-milestone/

Press release on the Swedish Energy Agency's approval, 18 September 2026: https://ir.seatwirl.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/seatwirl-far-energimyndighetens-godkannande-att-overfora-aterstaende-s2x-stod-till-verti-go/

SeaTwirl's interim report for July-September 2026 (PDF, in Swedish): https://ir.seatwirl.com/documents/SeaTwirls-delarsrapport-for-perioden-juli-september-2026.pdf

For further information

Johan Sandberg, CEO

Telephone: +46 72 174 85 27

Email: johan.sandberg@seatwirl.com

Pia Tegborg, CFO and Head of Investor Relations, SeaTwirl AB

Email: pia.tegborg@seatwirl.com

Telephone: +46 70 750 02 88

Website: www.seatwirl.com

About SeaTwirl

SeaTwirl AB is a Swedish energy technology company specialising in offshore wind power, with the aim of enabling floating offshore wind power - wherever it is needed. SeaTwirl's floating vertical-axis wind turbine has a low centre of gravity, a narrow substructure and a generator housing accessible at sea level, enabling maintenance by small, cost-effective and locally available vessels. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2016. Read more at seatwirl.com.

The company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.

VERTI-GO is co-funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are those of SeaTwirl only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or CINEA. Neither the European Union nor CINEA can be held responsible for them.