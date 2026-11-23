DJ Waga Energy, Randolph Farms Landfill, and Best Way Disposal Launch Second RNG Project in Indiana

Waga Energy Waga Energy, Randolph Farms Landfill, and Best Way Disposal Launch Second RNG Project in Indiana 23-Nov-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Waga Energy, Randolph Farms Landfill, and Best Way Disposal Launch Second RNG Project in Indiana Philadelphia (USA), November 23, 2026. Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA), a specialist in renewable natural gas (RNG) production from landfill gas, has signed an agreement with Randolph Farms Landfill and Best Way Disposal, both part of The Balkema Companies, a family-owned group of businesses, to build an RNG production unit in Modoc, Indiana. The new unit will upgrade the gas naturally emitted by landfilled waste into clean, local, and renewable energy. This project is the second collaboration between Waga Energy and The Balkema Companies, following the successful commissioning of the Decatur Hills RNG Facility in Greensburg, Indiana (August 2026). Under the agreement, Waga Energy will finance, build, own, and operate the RNG facility for at least 20 years. Randolph Farms will manage the landfill gas collection system and support the civil works for the project. Waga Energy and Randolph Farms will share the revenues generated by the sale of the RNG. The facility will utilize Waga Energy's patented WAGABOX technology to process up to 2,000 scfm (3,200 m³/h) of raw biogas and produce up to 407,000 MMBtu (120 GWh) of RNG per year at full capacity. Commissioning is scheduled for early 2028. The WAGABOX unit will replace the existing landfill gas upgrading technology at Randolph Farms, where renewable natural gas is currently produced for Best Way Disposal's onsite fueling facility. The new project will allow Randolph Farms to continue making productive use of landfill gas by converting it into a valuable energy resource. RNG produced by the new facility will be delivered to a nearby interstate pipeline for distribution to natural gas markets, including transportation fueling. By substituting fossil natural gas, the unit will avoid the emissions of approximately 31,700 tons of CO2 equivalent per year, equal to the emissions from burning 2.8 million gallons of diesel [1]. With many years of remaining disposal capacity, Randolph Farms Landfill provides a reliable, long-term source of landfill gas, making it well suited for continued renewable natural gas production. RNG, a pillar of the energy transition, can replace fossil fuels in transportation, industry and heating. The result of 15 years of development, the WAGABOX technology recovers landfill gas through cryogenics. It optimizes the energy production of landfill sites and delivers high-quality RNG, which can be injected directly into gas grids, regardless of the biogas composition. "At Randolph Farms and Best Way, we're always looking for practical ways to improve our operations and manage costs," said Jessica Routley, CEO of The Balkema Companies. "Landfill gas is a natural byproduct of our operations, and this project allows us to turn that resource into something valuable rather than letting it go to waste. We've had a successful partnership with Waga Energy at Decatur Hills, and we're pleased to build on that relationship at Randolph Farms." "We are proud to build on our successful collaboration with The Balkema Companies through this new project at Randolph Farms Landfill, alongside Best Way Disposal. Their commitment and long-term vision made our first collaboration at Decatur Hills a success. It is the trust we built together on that project that makes this new unit possible. This second facility strengthens our footprint in Indiana, where we are creating a true renewable energy hub," said Guénaël Prince, CEO of Waga Energy Inc. About Randolph Farms Landfill & Best Way Disposal Randolph Farms Landfill and Best Way Disposal are part of The Balkema Companies, a family-owned group of businesses with operations in waste management, construction, aggregates, and related industries. Located in Modoc, Indiana, Randolph Farms Landfill has been operated by The Balkema Companies since 1986 and provides waste disposal services to communities throughout eastern Indiana and neighboring counties in Ohio. Best Way Disposal provides residential, commercial, and industrial waste collection and disposal services throughout Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio. The company focuses on reliable service, continued investment in its operations, and practical, cost-effective solutions for its customers and the communities it serves. About Waga Energy Waga Energy produces competitively priced renewable natural gas (RNG, also known as biomethane) by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX. The RNG produced is injected directly into gas grids that supply homes and businesses, providing a substitute for fossil natural gas. Waga Energy currently operates 38 RNG production units in France, Spain, Canada, and the USA, representing an installed capacity of more than 7.1 million MMBtu (2.1 TWh) per year. To date, WagaEnergy has 22 RNG production units under construction worldwide. Each project initiated by WagaEnergy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps drive the energy transition. Waga Energy is listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012532810 - EPA: WAGA). Contacts Randolph Farms & Best Way Waga Energy Curt Publow Environmental Compliance Manager Laurent Barbotin (317) 710-3534 Head of Public Relations +33 7 72 77 11 85 laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com cpublow@ssidelandfill.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] Estimation based on the calculation methodology of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2023-11-23_PR Randolph_Farms_WagaEnergy_EN

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Waga Energy 5 Rue Raymond Chanas 38320 Eybens France Phone: (33) 772 771 185 E-mail: laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com Internet: www.waga-energy.com ISIN: FR0012532810 Euronext Ticker: WAGA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2440784 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2440784 23-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2440784&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 23, 2026 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)